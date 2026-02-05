Nioh 3 PSA: Finish the Solitary Blade Myth before the Kyoto Palace Crucible

Nioh 3 is a game with lots of loot and lots of enemies, and if you want to make the game easier to approach, then taking enemies out one at a time is the right way to go. But what if a certain boss double-battle can be taken out individually, too?

There are spoilers for Nioh 3’s final areas up ahead, but we’ll keep things as brief as possible. All you need to know for now is that the Myth side quests are just as important as moving through the main story.

Why you should clear the Solitary Blade Myth before the Kyoto Palace Crucible – Nioh 3

The Myth titled Solitary Blade is the final side quest you’ll have available in the Bakumatsu region before clearing the area’s final challenge, the Kyoto Imperial Palace Crucible. It’s easy to miss if you’re not paying attention, but you should ensure that you clear through it before moving on to the Kyoto Imperial Palace.

The reason is because of Okita Soji. Soji is a required boss in Nioh 3, but you can take him out in Mibu Temple at the end of the Solitary Blade Myth. If you skip over this Myth and head straight for the Kyoto Imperial Palace Crucible, you’ll be tasked with fighting Okita Soji and yet another boss back-to-back.

Both of these bosses are pretty steep challenges, even for a high-level character, and if you’re taking them on solo, you’ll want to take them on one by one. Okita Soji appears as the boss of the Solitary Blade Myth, and you’ll fight him in Mibu Temple. Defeating him there will skip his fight in the Kyoto Palace Crucible.

The boss of the Kyoto Imperial Palace Crucible, Tokugawa Yoshinobu, is tough and imposing enough alone, and you don’t want to waste your heals and abilities on Okita Soji first.

As such, we recommend you take on the Solitary Blade Myth before heading to Kyoto Palace near the end of the Bakumatsu period. This will make beating the final few challenges much easier — though, if you’re a veteran player, you might want to take on the bosses back-to-back on purpose.