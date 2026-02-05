Nioh 3: All Scampuss locations and how to catch them

There are a couple of cute creatures to find around the world in Nioh 3, and each of them will give you unique rewards you won’t want to miss out on. One of the first you’ll find is the Scampuss, and you’ll find them throughout the game.

In this guide, we’re breaking down every Scampuss location, how to catch Timid Scampuss, and how to trade in Scampuss Furballs for rewards. Catching all the Scampuss and getting the rewards will give you the A Scampuss’s Best Friend and Scampuss Enthusiast trophies.

What is a Scampuss and how to catch them – Nioh 3

Scampuss are oddly round cats that roll around at high speeds. There are 16 Scampuss in total in Nioh 3, and two of those are Timid Scampuss.

When you first try to pet a Scampuss it will rapidly roll away, and you must follow it to its destination. Scampuss will usually lead you to a hidden item or special location, in addition to earning their rewards, so it’s always worth it to follow them. Once they reach their destination, you’ll finally be able to pet them and tick them off your list.

How to catch Timid Scampuss – Nioh 3

There are two Timid Scampuss in the game: one in the Heian era and another in the Bakumatsu era. Timid Scampuss require you to use stealth in order to approach them, and this will usually involve hiding in the tall grass as you follow them to their destination. You’ll know you’ve got a Timid Scampuss if it disappears with the phrase “It seems the Scampuss got away.”

The tricky thing is getting the Timid Scampuss chase to begin, as the game can decide that the Timid Scampuss has seen you immediately and cancel the chase before it can even begin. To get around this we activated the Timid Scampuss and dodged away to make space immediately. After several attempts, this did get the chase started, allowing us to catch the Timid Scampuss.

How to get Scampuss rewards – Nioh 3

In the Eternal Rift, you can talk to the Great Scampuss, which is a giant Scampuss that doesn’t really do anything but laze about. That’s fine though, because each Scampuss you find will reward you with a Scampuss Furball. You can give all of the Scampuss Furballs you gather to the Great Scampuss, and in return, your final reward will be the Smithing Text: Scampuss Hat, a level 120 item.

All Scampuss locations – Nioh 3

We’re breaking down the map location for every Scampuss in Nioh 3 area-by-area, starting with the Warring States era.

1572 CE – Warring States Scampuss locations

There are eight Scampuss to find in the Warring States in total.

Tokaido

There are two Scampuss in the Tokaido area, the first near the starting area.

Another is in the open fields near the edge of Tokaido.

Tenryu River

There’s just one Scampuss in Tenryu River.

Hamamatsu

There’s another Scampuss to the South of Hamamatsu Castle.

Lake Sanaru

There’s another Scampuss on the Southwest side of Lake Sanaru.

Mikatagahara

There’s one Scampuss on the main path through Mikatagahara.

Lake Hamana

You can find a Scampuss near the entrance to Lake Hamana, but you might want to deal with the Myth in the area to make it safer first.

Iinoya

The Warring States’ final Scampuss can be found in Iinoya, to the South of the area.

1190 CE – Heian Scampuss locations

There are just three Scampuss to find in the Heian era, including one Timid Scampuss.

Nishiichi

There’s just one Scampuss to find in Nishiichi.

Hachijo

There’s another Scampuss on the main path through Hachijo.

Rokuhara

Rokuhara is where you can find the Heian era’s Timid Scampuss. Read our tips above to help you catch this one!

1864 CE – Bakumatsu Scampuss locations

You can find the final five Scampuss in Bakumatsu.

Shichijo

There’s a single Scampuss to find in Shichijo.

Sanjo

Sanjo is another area with just one Scampuss to find.

Gion

Gion is where you can find the Bakumatsu era’s Timid Scampuss.

Mibu

You’ll find one Scampuss on the approach to Mibu Temple, just after a small Crucible.

Kyoto Imperial Palace

The final Scapuss in Nioh 3 is located on the grounds of Kyoto Imperial Palace.