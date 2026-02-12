Nioh 3: Nothing Left To Learn trophy guide

You might’ve cleared Nioh 3’s main game, but are you truly the most powerful Ninja slash Samurai of each era?

You can prove it by taking on the strongest Ninja and Samurai in Nioh 3, Hattori Hanzo and Yagyu Munenori. These warriors will appear in the Eternal Rift and offer to train you over the course of the game, before finally taking you on themselves. In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to challenge them and earn the Nothing Left To Learn trophy for yourself.

Nothing Left To Learn trophy explained – Nioh 3

The trophy description for Nothing Left To Learn reads as follows:

‘Completed veteran missions with Yagu Munenori and Hattori Hanzo.’

That’s pretty vague, and when I first read it I assumed that I’d missed a Battle Scroll where they accompany me against tough enemies. Instead, you have to learn from them and fight them, but the Battle Scroll bit is correct.

Nothing Left To Learn trophy guide – Nioh 3

In order to earn the Nothing Left To Learn trophy you simply have to fight Munenoi and Hanzo via Battle Scrolls, and you just need to unlock those scrolls first.

As you progress through the game, Munenori and Hanzo will appear in the Eternal Rift to speak with you, and after speaking with them, they’ll gift you with new Battle Scrolls you can find under 1622 CE – Edo. Titled The Way of the Warrior and The Way of the Ninja, each Battle Scroll has three variants that increase in difficulty from Novice, to Adept, and finally Veteran.

The Veteran versions of these Battle Scrolls will have you taking on Munenori and Hanzo directly. For the purpose of this trophy, you can ignore the Way of Onmyo scrolls. Early on in the game, the pair will appear in the Eternal Rift to give you the Battle Scroll, and after the completion of each scroll, you should ensure you speak with them at least twice to make the next scroll appear. If the next scroll refuses to appear, you should progress further through the game until they wish to speak with you again.

When playing the Warrior and Ninja missions, you must use the Samurai and Ninja styles, respectively, with no style switching. This will put you at a disadvantage if you’ve been focusing on one style over the other, but as long as you’re near Nioh 3’s endgame, you should be able to take them out handily.

These are all the Battle Scrolls you need to complete to earn the Nothing Left To Learn trophy: