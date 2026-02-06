Nioh 3 PSA: You’re missing these Kodama locations

So you’re playing Nioh 3, aiming for total completion, and you’ve missed something in the region of one to three Kodama that just won’t show up on your map, even though you’ve got 4/4 Exploration Level in every area. If that happens to be the exact situation you’re in, don’t worry, we’ve been there too.

Nioh 3’s collectables are mostly marked on your map once you’ve gathered a set number of them, thanks to the Exploration Level, with a 4/4 Exploration Level marking every significant item in the region. That makes collecting things pretty easy, but if you rely on it too much, you might miss things that are right in front of your eyes.

In this guide, we’re quickly breaking down where to find the Kodama you’ve probably missed in Nioh 3, along with a Hot Spring you just might’ve overlooked when running through the game too quickly.

Your missing Kodama are in Mount Kurama – Nioh 3

When you first visit the Heian period, you must make your way through Mount Kurama before accessing the rest of the area. This makes Mount Kurama a uniquely linear section that you probably won’t think about after leaving, and that’s exactly the problem.

Despite not having an Exploration Level of its own, Mount Kurama is home to three Kodama and a Hot Spring, and you’ll still need to find those in order to earn the Kodama Leader and Spa Lover trophies, respectively. That makes them very easy to miss if you’ve been relying on your map, so we’re listing each location here.

Mount Kurama Kodama location #1

The first Kodama is very close to the Mt. Kurama – Temple Lodgings Shrine.

Mount Kurama Kodama location #2

The second can be found near the Mt. Kurama – Chokushi Gate Shrine, but you’ll have to move Southwest and around to make your way to it.

Mount Kurama Kodama location #3

The final one is West of the Mt. Kurama – Chokushi Gate Shrine, near the building with the Kappa foraging outside.

Mount Kurama Hot Spring location

There is also one Hot Spring in Mt. Kurama which is pretty hard to miss, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. It’s nestled in the cliffs near Mt. Kurama – Kinone Michi Shrine, and you need to use a Spirit Vein to reach it.