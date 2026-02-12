Nioh 3: Distant Memories trophy guide

If it’s time to move on to achievement hunting, then you’re probably already done with Nioh 3’s main game.

That’s basically the easy, self-explanatory stuff out of the way, and now we’re moving on to some of the more specific trophies that are unlocked in unusual ways. You probably won’t stumble upon these trophies accidentally, so follow the steps in this guide to earn the Distant Memories trophy in Nioh 3.

Distant Memories trophy explained – Nioh 3

The Distant Memories trophy description is as follows:

‘Bathed with Himiko in “Dark Roots,” then recalled Naotora’s incident in “Apparition of Ryotan Temple.”’

Basically, you have to bathe in two specific Hot Springs during story missions with companions to complete this task. It’s not too difficult, just odd.

Distant Memories trophy guide – Nioh 3

The first Hot Spring you must bathe in is in the Antiquity era. You can’t return to this area outside of Battle Scrolls, so you’ll have to access the “Dark Roots” Battle Scroll from a Shrine if you haven’t already bathed in this specific Hot Spring. You can only access this Hot Spring during this specific story mission with Himiko, so if you’ve already rested in all Hot Springs, you can assume this task has already been completed.

The tricky part of this trophy is that you have to revisit an older mission that rested in the Dark Roots Hot Spring. You must return to the Warring States via The Apparition of Ryotan Temple Battle Scroll. Your companion, Ii Naotora, is likely a reincarnation of Himiko, and now that you’ve visited Himiko in the past and had a bath during, Ii Naotora will remark how familiar the situation is if you also bathe in front of her.

So all you need to do to complete this trophy is bathe in the Hot Spring in the Dark Roots Battle Scroll, and then bathe in the Hot Spring in The Apparition of Ryotan Temple Battle Scroll after. Once you’ve done that, the Distant Memories trophy is yours.