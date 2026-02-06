Nioh 3: Best Character Creation Codes and how to use them

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of creating a character to play as in Nioh 3 and risk making a monstrosity, using other people’s Character Creation Codes makes the process a lot easier. Instead of struggling to find the combination of settings that give you the character you want, you can simply borrow somebody else’s.

That’s basically what the users of the r/Glamurai subreddit do — make gorgeous, borderline yassified creations for you to play through Nioh 3 as. Sure, you can make Lord Takechiyo look just like yourself, but having them look like a character from Final Fantasy or The Legend of Zelda sounds much more interesting, right?

In this guide we’re breaking down how you can create character codes of your own characters, and how to input character codes so you can skip the creation process and jump straight into playing Nioh 3.

How to Create and Input Character Creation Codes – Nioh 3

When on the Character Creator menu and you’re happy with the character you’ve created, you can create a code to share that character design with others online.

Simply go to the Options menu, and here you can Create/Manage Codes – just in case you want several of your precious designs stored – or you can Input Code to get the character you want immediately.

If the code you find and input doesn’t work, it’s possible that the creator of that character design has deleted or altered their design, which will require an entirely new Character Creation Code. Note that characters created on PS5 may not be able to be used on PC, and vice versa.

To reduce the number of headaches you might have, check the Character Creation Code. Codes beginning with N3P work fine on PS5, while codes beginning with N3S should be used on PC. And yes, codes are case sensitive and sometimes require special characters.

The Best Character Creation Codes for Nioh 3

These are the best Character Creation Codes we’ve seen, both on PS5 and PC.

Juri-han from Street Fighter (PS5)

Juri-han is a fan-favourite character for obvious reasons, and this Nioh 3 incarnation designed by u/Kazooie05 isn’t bad at all. Absolutely nails her pouty look while retaining the hairstyle and colour scheme.

Code: N3P-cmvi2PKiSUHWd

Tattooed warrior (PS5)

We can’t help but appreciate this tattooed warrior from player Noble_Oathkeeper, she’s a perfect fit for the protagonist of Nioh 3.

Code: N3P-+dyGATYcmR[UR

Rachel from Ninja Gaiden (PS5)

Nioh 3 is basically a Ninja Gaiden RPG – or can be if you want to play it that way – so Rachel being playable just makes sense. Thanks go to u/FishCake9T4 for this one.

Code: N3P-9KRhcGrHBNdN3

Soi Fon from Bleach (PS5)

Massive respect to u/Kazooie05 for once again coming in clutch and showing some love to one of Bleach’s best girls.

Code: N3P-si/y&M24dn5sP

Ayame from Tenchu (PS5)

u/Shanoa_ is a Tenchu fan, and has brought back the iconic Ayame with her Wrath of Heaven design, and we think it looks fantastic.

Code: N3P-Vdwpk+=SZ?wRK

William from Nioh (PC)

Remember William from Nioh? Our favourite Welshman can still be your protagonist in Nioh 3 with this code. A very good take on William from u/Dusty_Tibbins

Code: N3S-&f+=/x8LfSeGH

Venom Snake from Metal Gear Solid V (PC)

Another creation from u/Dusty_Tibbins, this take on Venom Snake is very convincing, though I can’t remember my snake having quite so bushy hair.

Code: N3S-DgvsYyGJ4kpPz

Impa from The Legend of Zelda (PC)

This Impa design from u/_nkrkt_ is brilliant, and gives Nioh 3 a bit of a Hyrule Warriors-style flavour. Make sure to equip her with the Odachi for the full effect.

Code: N3S-UQK7XPKEMX+Zf

Aerith from Final Fantasy VII (PC)

What if Aerith learned to deflect attacks before Sephiroth slowly descended toward her? What then? We’ll have to find out in Final Fantasy VII Remake 3. Or we can larp our own ending with u/Stetzer’s Aerith character code.

Code: N3S-3txazQhka7vzY

Ado from real life (PC)

Ado is one of Japan’s biggest pop stars, but you don’t know what she looks like — nobody does, and that’s the way she likes it. Instead, she can be recognised by her anime character persona that u/SlashDog_ has tried replicating here.