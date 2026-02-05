Nioh 3: All Six Jizo Statue locations

Nioh 3 has too many collectables to mention, and it’s a game that’ll keep you occupied for more than 60 hours if you want to see absolutely everything, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore points of interest on your map like the Six Jizo.

The Six Jizo are a set of six statues you can pray at in each area in return for Jizo Blessing points, which you can use at a Shrine to make you far more formidable and able to survive when inside a Crucible. Nioh 3’s toughest areas are basically all within Crucibles, making Six Jizo statues incredibly valuable.

You’ll get the Visiting the Six Jizo trophy for praying at all of them. For the location of every single one in the game, just scroll through our guide below.

How to solve headless Jizo statues – Nioh 3

A select few of the Six Jizo statues will have a single head missing, which is always somewhere close by. Sometimes it’s lying in plain sight, and at other times it’s held by a Mimic. When you encounter these, try to find the head and return it to the statue to be able to pray and receive a blessing.

All 1572 CE – Warring States Six Jizo locations – Nioh 3

There are nine Six Jizo statues to round up in the Warring States period.

Tokaido

There’s a Six Jizo very close to where you begin the game in Tokaido.

Tenryu River

Two Six Jizo can be found in Tenryu River, the first is just South of Hojo Shrine.

Another Six Jizo is to the Western edge of the Tenryu River area.

Lake Sanaru

This statue is very close to the Lake Sanaru – Waterside Shrine.

Maisaka

This statue is just off the path near the Water Mill Shrine, but you might not be able to access it immediately.

Mikatagahara

The Mikatagahara Jizo is hard to miss, since there’s only one path through the area that you’ll be able to take for most of your time here.

Hamamatsu Hill

On the Southern path in Hamamatsu Hill, most easily accessed from the Hachiman Shrine Walk in Hamamatsu.

Futamata Road

Found very close to the Cavern of Respite Shrine on the way to Futamata.

Iinoya

Found on the Southernmost point of Iinoya, near the Iinoya Pass Shrine.

All 1190 CE – Heian Six Jizo locations – Nioh 3

There are just four Six Jizo statues to find in the Heian period.

Kamo Village

In Heian’s first area, near the Path of Koyama Shrine.

Sagano

Found just Northeast of the Horiike of Arashiyama Shrine.

Awawa no Tsuji

Behind some dilapidated buildings near the Kamo Riverbank Shrine.

Hachijo

In the open area in the central part of Hachijo, nearest to the Anneibo Temple Shrine.

All 1864 CE – Bakumatsu Six Jizo locations – Nioh 3

There are another seven Six Jizo statues to find in the Bakumatsu period.

Shichijo

This is nice and easy to find near the Shichijo Gambling Den, an area that is always nice and peaceful.

Shijo

Behind the large building, just East of Karasuma Shichijo Shrine.

Kiyomizu

To the West of Kiyomizu, on the path to the Dilapidated Temple Shrine.

Shirakawa

Found very close to the Gion Alley Shrine.

Mibu

There are two Jizo in Mibu, and you’ll find both on the approach path — you’ll need to start from Horikawa Market Shrine to reach both.

Note, one will require you to uncover the Jizo Head from a nearby Mimic Chest.

Kyoto Imperial Palace

Found on the Kyoto Imperial Palace grounds, requires the use of a Spirit Vein to access.