Nioh 3: All Hot Spring locations

It’s Hot Spring season, and in basically every recent Japan-inspired open-world game, there have been Hot Springs to rest in, and of course, Nioh 3 is no different. They’re not worth too much, honestly, but resting in all of them will reward you with the Spa Healer and Spa Lover trophies.

Resting in a Hot Spring in Nioh 3 will fully restore your health and Ki, and your first time resting in each Hot Spring will reward you with two Yokai Tears. Yokai Tears can be used as currency at Sudama shops that trade Skill and Smithing Texts, so it’s worth the minor effort to sniff out each Hot Spring in Nioh 3. To make that effort as breezy as possible, we’re listing every Hot Spring location and how to reach them below.

All 1572 CE – Warring States Hot Spring locations – Nioh 3

There are eight total Hot Springs to find in the Warring States period.

Tokaido

Your first Hot Spring can be found at the Southernmost point of the starting area.

Maisaka

There are two Hot Springs in Misaka, with the first being at the edge of the village on the Western coast.

The second is deep within the Haunted Caves, and is easiest to find if you also do the Myths related to the Haunted Caves.

Mikatagahara

The Hot Spring in Mikatagahara is within Saigagake Castle, which will only become available later in the Warring States story.

Lake Hamana

There’s another Hot Spring within Horie Castle.

Futamata Road

On Futamata Road you can find a Hot Spring North of the Juji Fortress (East) Shrine.

Futamata

Another Hot Spring is in Futamata Castle, near the Futamata Castle – Defensive Gate Shrine.

Iinoya

The Warring States’ final Hot Spring is in Iinoya’s Ryotan Temple, near the Ryotan Temple – Living Quarters Shrine.

All 1190 CE – Heian Hot Spring locations – Nioh 3

There are another seven Hot Springs to find in the Heian period.

Funaokayama

Heian’s first Hot Spring can be found in Funaokayama, near the Enemy Base.

Sagano

There are two Hot Springs in Sagano, and the first is found near the Matsuo-taisha Shrine: Ascetic Cave Shrine.

The second is on the Eastern edge of the area and requires the use of a Spirit Vein to access.

Hachijo

Another two Hot Springs can be found in Hachijo, and the first is just off the main street near the Filthy Flooded Street Shrine.

The second is on the approach to Raijomon Street, near the Raijomon: Mibu Avenue Shrine.

Rokuhara

Rokuhara’s Hot Spring is in the Eastern corner of the area, beyond the castle.

Palace Grounds

Finally, there’s a Hot Spring to find behind a Nurikabe in the Palace Grounds. If you miss this the first time, you’ll need to replay the Frozen City, Blazing Tree Battle Scroll from a Shrine to return to the area.

All 1864 CE – Bakumatsu Hot Spring locations – Nioh 3

The final seven Hot Springs in Nioh 3 can be found in the Bakumatsu period.

Shimabara

The first Hot Spring in Bakumatsu can be found in the Shimabara Pleasure District main building.

Kiyomizu

There are two Hot Springs in Kiyomizu, the first is on the Western edge of the area, closest to the Dilapidated Temple Shrine.

The second is on the Eastern edge of the area, past Kiyomizu Temple – Inner Shrine, where you’ll have to navigate some perilous platforms.

Sanjo

There’s a Hot Spring in Honnoji Temple, but you’ll only be able to access it during the Accursed Temple Battle Scroll if you miss it the first time.

Shirakawa

You can find this Hot Spring North of the Yoshidayama Approach Shrine.

Nijo Castle

You can find this Hot Spring between the Mibu Temple – Main Gate Shrine and the Abandoned Temple Outskirts Shrine.

Kyoto Imperial Palace

Finally, the last Hot Spring in Nioh 3 is located in the Kyoto Imperial Palace Crucible, which you can replay via the Scion of the Gods Battle Scroll.