Nioh 3: All Guardian Spirits and Spirit Veins explained

One of the best tools in your arsenal in Nioh 3 is the Guardian Spirits. Not only will Guardian Spirits allow you to use Spirit Veins to access new areas, but you can also use them in battle to inflict massive amounts of damage.

Each Guardian Spirit can activate a different type of Spirit Vein, and will also come with its own unique abilities for use in battle. In this guide, we’re breaking down every Guardian Spirit in Nioh 3 and how to use them.

‘Compatible Guardian Spirit required’ Spirit Veins explained – Nioh 3

Spirit Veins are spots where you can use Guardian Spirit skills to access new areas that often hide valuable items or enemies for your collection and completion. Most Spirit Veins can be interacted with and activated like any other NPC or chest in the game, but if you’re unable, that’s because you do not possess the correct Guardian Spirit.

You can use Shrines to change your equipped Guardian Spirit, but this only affects which spirit’s skills you use in battle, it does not change which spirit you use at a Spirit Vein. If you have unlocked the correct Guardian Spirit, then the Spirit Vein will always be available. If you do not possess the compatible Guardian Spirit, all you can do is progress through the game.

Guardian Spirits are unlocked when select story bosses are defeated, and therefore cannot be missed. If you find a Spirit Vein with a lock icon on the map, then you will simply have to return when you find the correct Guardian Spirit. When you do find the right one, the map icon will unlock and be highlighted by an exclamation mark.

All Guardian Spirits in Nioh 3

Some Guardian Spirits can only be used in either Samurai or Ninja style, and others have two versions that are accessible. You can find all of them listed below. Note that your Guardian Spirits will gain more power as you destroy Crucible Spikes, and these stats reflect the spirits after you destroy all 42 Crucible Spikes.

Samurai-style Guardian Spirits

Every Guardian Spirit you can unlock and equip in Samurai-style.

Kusanagi Lv.1

A good starter spirit that will reduce Fire damage and boost Ki recovery.

Element: Fire

Combat skills

Skill 1: Heaven’s Fire

Skill 2: Nagi Blade

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 12

Defense: 7

Guhin Lv.1

A well-balanced spirit with emphasis on close-range melee combat.

Element: Wind

Combat skills

Skill 1: Eight-Handed Blade

Skill 2: Tree Slicer

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 10

Defense: 10

Shin-Roku Lv.2

A Lightning element spirit that will reduce the amount of Lightning damage you take.

Element: Lightning

Combat skills

Skill 1: Thunderous Kick

Skill 2: Divine Thunder

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 7

Defense: 17

Narikama Tanuki Lv.4

A defensive spirit that boosts the Water damage you deal.

Element: Water

Combat skills

Skill 1: Boiling Counter

Skill 2: Great Tanuki Slam

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 8

Defense: 23

Kongojishi Lv.5

Another well-balanced Wind spirit.

Element: Wind

Combat skills

Skill 1: Gale Claws

Skill 2: Devastation Shot

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 13

Defense: 18

Oh Lv.6

A Wind spirit that increases your Item Drop Rate and protects your Amrita.

Element: Wind

Combat skills

Skill 1: Cutting Wings

Skill 2: Gusting Crosswind

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 14

Defense: 22

Golden Shachi Lv.8

This spirit will increase the amount of Gold you earn and Melee damage dealt in the Yokai Realm.

Element: Water

Combat skills

Skill 1: Golden Current

Skill 2: Twin Waves

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 18

Defense: 25

Kusanagi Lv.9

Kusanagi again, but with new combat skills and effects.

Element: Fire

Combat skills

Skill 1: Kindled Edge

Skill 2: Blazing Whip

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 24

Defense: 19

Murakumo Lv.10

The highest level spirit you can use in Samurai-style which gives you bonus Amrita and makes Living Artifact slightly better.

Element: Lightning

Combat skills

Skill 1: Crackling Steel

Skill 2: Lightning Squall

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 26

Defense: 20

Ninja-style Guardian Spirits

Every Guardian Spirit you can unlock and equip in Ninja-style.

Kusanagi Lv.1

A Water version of Kusanagi.

Element: Water

Combat skills

Skill 1: Heaven’s Drops

Skill 2: Turbulent Waters

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 12

Defense: 7

Nekomata Lv.1

Nekomata increases Ninjutsu Ki damage and Final Blow/Grapple damage, making him a ninja’s best friend.

Element: Lightning

Combat skills

Skill 1: Thunderclaw Kick

Skill 2: Electrified Kunai

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 10

Defense: 10

Enko Lv.2

Increases the amount of damage over time enemies take from Fire.

Element: Fire

Combat skills

Skill 1: Hellfire Maul

Skill 2: Blazing Claw

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 12

Defense: 11

Kongojishi Lv.5

More Fire damage, more Melee damage, more Life — everything a Ninja could want.

Element: Fire

Combat skills

Skill 1: Inferno Rush

Skill 2: Mountain Render

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 12

Defense: 18

Kurama Tengu Lv.5

Reduces the amount of Wind damage you take and increases the amount of Elemental damage you deal.

Element: Wind

Combat skills

Skill 1: Kurama’s Slicer

Skill 2: Kurama’s Tempest

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 18

Defense: 11

Shami-choro Lv.8

A very helpful spirit that comes with Faster Movement, Faster Ki Recovery, Auto Life Recovery… It doesn’t get much better than that.

Element: Lightning

Combat skills

Skill 1: Strings of Light

Skill 2: Thunderous Performance

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 21

Defense: 20

Kusanagi Lv.9

Kusanagi gets a second incarnation in the Ninja-style, too, with plenty of damage and Amrita bonuses.

Element: Water

Combat skills

Skill 1: Tidal Cleaver

Skill 2: Water Volley

Enhancement bonus

Offense: 24

Defense: 19

Murakumo Lv.10

The Ninja-style’s highest-level spirit is a Wind version of Murakumo with Life Drain, in addition to the Living Artifact Durability it also has in Samurai-style.

Element: Wind

Combat skills

Skill 1: Gale Slicer

Skill 2: Wild Whirlwind

Enhancement bonus