Nioh 3: All Guardian Spirits and Spirit Veins explained

One of the best tools in your arsenal in Nioh 3 is the Guardian Spirits. Not only will Guardian Spirits allow you to use Spirit Veins to access new areas, but you can also use them in battle to inflict massive amounts of damage.

Each Guardian Spirit can activate a different type of Spirit Vein, and will also come with its own unique abilities for use in battle. In this guide, we’re breaking down every Guardian Spirit in Nioh 3 and how to use them.

‘Compatible Guardian Spirit required’ Spirit Veins explained – Nioh 3

Nioh 3 Spirit Vein traversal
With the right Guardian Spirit, you can even walk on water

Spirit Veins are spots where you can use Guardian Spirit skills to access new areas that often hide valuable items or enemies for your collection and completion. Most Spirit Veins can be interacted with and activated like any other NPC or chest in the game, but if you’re unable, that’s because you do not possess the correct Guardian Spirit.

You can use Shrines to change your equipped Guardian Spirit, but this only affects which spirit’s skills you use in battle, it does not change which spirit you use at a Spirit Vein. If you have unlocked the correct Guardian Spirit, then the Spirit Vein will always be available. If you do not possess the compatible Guardian Spirit, all you can do is progress through the game.

Guardian Spirits are unlocked when select story bosses are defeated, and therefore cannot be missed. If you find a Spirit Vein with a lock icon on the map, then you will simply have to return when you find the correct Guardian Spirit. When you do find the right one, the map icon will unlock and be highlighted by an exclamation mark.

All Guardian Spirits in Nioh 3

Some Guardian Spirits can only be used in either Samurai or Ninja style, and others have two versions that are accessible. You can find all of them listed below. Note that your Guardian Spirits will gain more power as you destroy Crucible Spikes, and these stats reflect the spirits after you destroy all 42 Crucible Spikes.

Samurai-style Guardian Spirits

Every Guardian Spirit you can unlock and equip in Samurai-style.

Kusanagi Lv.1

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

A good starter spirit that will reduce Fire damage and boost Ki recovery.

  • Element: Fire

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Heaven’s Fire
  • Skill 2: Nagi Blade

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 12
  • Defense: 7

Guhin Lv.1

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

A well-balanced spirit with emphasis on close-range melee combat.

  • Element: Wind

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Eight-Handed Blade
  • Skill 2: Tree Slicer

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 10
  • Defense: 10

Shin-Roku Lv.2

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

A Lightning element spirit that will reduce the amount of Lightning damage you take.

  • Element: Lightning

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Thunderous Kick
  • Skill 2: Divine Thunder

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 7
  • Defense: 17

Narikama Tanuki Lv.4

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

A defensive spirit that boosts the Water damage you deal.

  • Element: Water

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Boiling Counter
  • Skill 2: Great Tanuki Slam

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 8
  • Defense: 23

Kongojishi Lv.5

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

Another well-balanced Wind spirit.

  • Element: Wind

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Gale Claws
  • Skill 2: Devastation Shot

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 13
  • Defense: 18

Oh Lv.6

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

A Wind spirit that increases your Item Drop Rate and protects your Amrita.

  • Element: Wind

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Cutting Wings
  • Skill 2: Gusting Crosswind

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 14
  • Defense: 22

Golden Shachi Lv.8

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

This spirit will increase the amount of Gold you earn and Melee damage dealt in the Yokai Realm.

  • Element: Water

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Golden Current
  • Skill 2: Twin Waves

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 18
  • Defense: 25

Kusanagi Lv.9

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

Kusanagi again, but with new combat skills and effects.

  • Element: Fire

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Kindled Edge
  • Skill 2: Blazing Whip

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 24
  • Defense: 19

Murakumo Lv.10

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

The highest level spirit you can use in Samurai-style which gives you bonus Amrita and makes Living Artifact slightly better.

  • Element: Lightning

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Crackling Steel
  • Skill 2: Lightning Squall

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 26
  • Defense: 20

Ninja-style Guardian Spirits

Every Guardian Spirit you can unlock and equip in Ninja-style.

Kusanagi Lv.1

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

A Water version of Kusanagi.

  • Element: Water

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Heaven’s Drops
  • Skill 2: Turbulent Waters

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 12
  • Defense: 7

Nekomata Lv.1

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

Nekomata increases Ninjutsu Ki damage and Final Blow/Grapple damage, making him a ninja’s best friend.

  • Element: Lightning

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Thunderclaw Kick
  • Skill 2: Electrified Kunai

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 10
  • Defense: 10

Enko Lv.2

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

Increases the amount of damage over time enemies take from Fire.

  • Element: Fire

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Hellfire Maul
  • Skill 2: Blazing Claw

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 12
  • Defense: 11

Kongojishi Lv.5

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

More Fire damage, more Melee damage, more Life — everything a Ninja could want.

  • Element: Fire

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Inferno Rush
  • Skill 2: Mountain Render

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 12
  • Defense: 18

Kurama Tengu Lv.5

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

Reduces the amount of Wind damage you take and increases the amount of Elemental damage you deal.

  • Element: Wind

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Kurama’s Slicer
  • Skill 2: Kurama’s Tempest

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 18
  • Defense: 11

Shami-choro Lv.8

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

A very helpful spirit that comes with Faster Movement, Faster Ki Recovery, Auto Life Recovery… It doesn’t get much better than that.

  • Element: Lightning

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Strings of Light
  • Skill 2: Thunderous Performance

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 21
  • Defense: 20

Kusanagi Lv.9

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

Kusanagi gets a second incarnation in the Ninja-style, too, with plenty of damage and Amrita bonuses.

  • Element: Water

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Tidal Cleaver
  • Skill 2: Water Volley

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 24
  • Defense: 19

Murakumo Lv.10

Nioh 3 Change Guardian Spirit screen, all spirit stats

The Ninja-style’s highest-level spirit is a Wind version of Murakumo with Life Drain, in addition to the Living Artifact Durability it also has in Samurai-style.

  • Element: Wind

Combat skills

  • Skill 1: Gale Slicer
  • Skill 2: Wild Whirlwind

Enhancement bonus

  • Offense: 26
  • Defense: 20
