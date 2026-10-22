Nintendo Switch Sports Resort: Archery Secret Target locations

Archery is one of the best sports available in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, but did you know there are hidden Secret Targets in each stage?

I mean, of course you do, that’s how you ended up on this page. What I’m assuming you don’t know is how to get them all, but by the end of this guide you will.

Not only is hitting a Secret Target a great way to show off when playing against a friend, it’s also important for completing the game 100%. One of the five Archery achievements in the game asks you to hit a total of six out of the 12 Secret Targets in the game.

As such, you only need to get half of these if you want to get the achievement, but if you’re curious and want to know where all 12 are, here’s the solution.

One thing to bear in mind first: the nature of the aiming in Archery means there will be tiny variations in your pull strength, your aim and the wind which mean that aiming up your shot exactly like the one in our screenshots won’t necessarily guarantee a direct hit.

What it will do, however, is let you see where the Secret Target is, allowing you to adjust your aim accordingly for your second and third shots.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Secret Archery Targets – Plaza

Plaza A – Apple

The first Secret Target is actually one of the trickier ones because it’s relatively far away, but at least there’s no wind to deal with.

From the target, aim up and to the right, so your cursor is overlapping the side of the mountain in the distance.

Look closely and you might see the apple behind the bridge: you’re trying to make your shot dip down and hit the apple.

Plaza B – Pinata

The second Secret Target is easier to see from where you’re standing, but it can still take a couple of shots to hit.

From the target, turn to the left until you can see a few small rocks in the middle of the water. The pinata is standing on these rocks.

Again, there’s no wind, so if you line up the top-left corner of your cursor with the edge of the street light as seen in the screenshot, you should come pretty close each time.

Plaza C – Hamburger

The final Secret Target in the Plaza stage is another one that’s relatively easy to see, plus its size makes it a little easier to hit (though not much).

From the target, turn left and look slightly up to the top of the large building in the background. You should be able to see the hamburger sitting on the roof.

Line up your shot with the middle of the clouds directly above it, and make sure the bottom middle of your cursor is directly above the burger (because there’s no wind again) and you should hit it after a few tries.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Secret Archery Targets – Beach

Beach A – Custard Pudding

The first Secret Target on the beach is purin, which is a Japanese custard pudding similar to a flan. Luckily, if you hit the pan it’s sitting on, it still counts.

From the target, turn right and you should be able to see the pudding sitting on a rock way in the distance. Line up your cursor roughly in line with the bottom of the clouds and fire a shot to see where you end up, then adjust accordingly.

Remember that from the Beach stage onwards there’s wind, which blows in random directions and strengths. It’s fairly mild here though so it shouldn’t need a massive adjustment in your aim.

Also bear in mind that the clouds can actually change position, so don’t be alarmed if they don’t line up directly with the ones in this screenshot. The important thing is how high to aim above the target.

Beach B – Apple

This one’s probably the hardest of all 12 – it’s certainly the one I took the longest to hit. The apple is sitting on the rocks in the water, just to the right of the target.

From the target, aim slightly up and to the right. Where you see the two wind turbines, sit the bottom of your cursor on top of the right-hand one.

The rest depends on the wind. If it’s blowing to the right, line up the bottom of the cursor with the two trees in between the fans, and maybe aim up a little. If it’s blowing to the right, line up the cursor with the first cliff that sticks out a bit (just to the left of the palm tree in the foreground).

Again, this one will take a few goes to adjust your aim. Ideally you want the wind to be blowing right, because there’s a rock on the right-hand side which can get in the way as the arrow falls.

Beach C – Melon

This is the easiest of the Secret Targets to see, but it’s a deceptively tricky one which took me a few hits because of the wind.

From the target, look up and to the left and you’ll see the melon sitting on a little ledge in the middle of the large rock.

Aim up and slightly to the right to hit it – I’d recommend lining up the middle of the cursor with the join in the rocks, then seeing where the arrow lands and adjusting your aim accordingly.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Secret Archery Targets – Plains

Plains A – Hamburger

The first Secret Target in the Plains stage is only slightly fiddly because of the distance and the wind – the height isn’t too much of a problem.

From the target, turn left and look at the extreme left hand side of the large building in the background. The hamburger is sitting on the floor just outside it.

Line up the bottom of your cursor with the lip of the roof above the hamburger, then move left or right depending on which way the wind is blowing.

In theory you shouldn’t have too much trouble with this one but the distance means the wind can exaggerate your aim more, adding a slight random element to things.

Plains B – Melon

The second Secret Target is actually in front of you when the round starts, but you can only see it briefly because it’s then covered by the wind indicator.

From the target, look up and to the right and you’ll see the melon sitting at the bottom of the cliffs.

This one can be awkward to line up because of the wind and the deceivingly long distance, but I found I had decent results if I lined up the right-hand edge of the cursor with the bit that sticks out on the third cliff.

Do that and see how the wind affects things, then adjust accordingly.

Plains C – Hamburger

They clearly love their hamburgers in the Plains of Wuhu Island, because here’s another one. This is also one of the few Secret Targets where the target is very difficult to see, meaning you’re basically lining up a shot without seeing it.

From the target, look up and to the right, and aim for the building way in the distance, across the water. You’ve got no chance of hitting it, you’re just using it as a guide.

Line up the left-hand edge with the middle of the building, then fire and see how it goes. The hamburger is actually sitting behind the tree just down the hill from you, but you can’t see it because of the foliage.

Don’t worry about this, however – even though you can’t see the hamburger well, your arrow will happily fly right through the tree and hit it if your aim is true.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Secret Archery Targets – Mountains

Mountains A – Custard Pudding

The Mountains stage is easily the hardest when it comes to actually hitting the target you’re supposed to be aiming at, and its Secret Targets are very well hidden too, but they’re actually easier to hit than in some other stages.

For the first one, from the target, turn right and you’ll just be able to see the pudding sitting at the edge of the cliff.

This one looks harder than it is – if you position your cursor roughly in between the pudding and the trees to the left of it, then pull up until you’re in the darker part of the sky, fire a shot and you’ll probably end up reasonably close.

Then it’s just a case, once again, of adjusting your aim based on where it lands.

Mountains B – Pinata

This is another one that’s well-hidden, but isn’t too bad to hit once you know where it is.

From the target, look up and to the right, and aim at the gray rock on the ceiling.

Line up your cursor to that it leaves a slight gap, as you can see in the screenshot above, and take your shot. At the very least, you’ll actually get to see where the pinata is, and adjust your next shot to hit it.

The wind adds a random element to this one, but the fact it’s sitting there on the floor without anything blocking your shot makes it more straightforward than it looks.

Mountains C – Toaster

Are you ready for the hardest target in the game? The hardest normal target, that is – when it comes to Secret Targets, this may be one of the trickiest to spot, but it’s one of the easiest to hit.

From the target, turn left, keep turning beyond the molten pillar, and look slightly up at the wall of magma in the background. Look carefully and you’ll see the toaster sitting on a ledge on the wall.

The toaster is pretty high up, but because the wind in this stage is also flying upwards, it’ll actually guide your arrow towards the toaster if you line it up properly.

Basically, line up the very bottom of your cursor with the toaster, move slightly to the left or right depending on the wind and fire. The wind should be enough to carry it up to the target, or at least close enough for you to – you guessed it – adjust your next shot accordingly.