New Game Release Dates: The biggest games coming soon for PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, and PC
Your guide to the most exciting games planned for release in March 2026 and beyond
2026’s new game releases are off to a strong start. After February brought us Resident Evil Requiem, Nioh 3, and more, March looks to be a busy month for game release dates, with the likes of Marathon, Pokémon Pokopia, and Monster Hunter Stories 3 arriving in stores.
Looking ahead, Saros, Pragmata, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream are planned to release in April, followed by 007: First Light, Forza Horizon 6, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriving in May.
As is typical for video game release dates, at the time of publishing this article, we know little about what’s planned to come out in the second half of 2026. That’s partly because developers have yet to finalise their plans, but also because Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently planned to arrive in November – something everyone scrambled to avoid last year, only for it to be delayed again.
Read on for our list of the biggest games releasing in 2026. We’ll be updating this list regularly, so feel free to check back for a simple guide to the year’s most exciting PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, and PC games.
UPDATED
We’ve updated our release dates list with all of the games dated during Nintendo’s most recent Indie Direct showcase (which includes titles coming to multiple platforms). Notably, Blue Prince is out today for Switch 2, Mixtape has been confirmed for all platforms in May, and Ratatan is coming to consoles in July.
Jump to:
The biggest games releasing in March 2026
- World of Warcraft: Midnight – Monday, March 2 (PC)
- Blue Prince – Tuesday, March 3 (Switch 2)
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered – Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Minishoot Adventures – Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)
- Rotwood – Tuesday, March 3 (Switch 2)
- Scott Pilgrim EX – Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC)
- Marathon – Thursday, March 5 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf – Thursday, March 5 (PS5/4, Xbox, Switch 1/2, PC)
- Pokémon Pokopia – Thursday, March 5 (Switch 2)
- Ghost of Yotei – Legends – Tuesday, March 10 (PS5)
- Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake – Thursday, March 12 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – Thursday, March 12 – (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- RoadOut– Thursday, March 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch)
- Solasta 2 – Thursday, March 12 – (PC)
- 1348 Ex Voto– Thursday, March 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5)
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – Friday, March 13 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- WWE 2K26 – Friday, March 13 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- Deadzone: Rogue – Thursday, March 12 (Switch 2)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Wednesday, March 18 (Switch 2)
- Crimson Desert – Thursday, March 19 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Thursday, March 19 (PC)
- Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered – Thursday, March 19 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley– Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Wednesday, March 25 (Switch 2)
- Warframe – Wednesday, March 25 (Switch 2)
- Damon & Baby– Thursday, March 26 (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Life Is Strange: Reunion – Thursday, March 26 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – Thursday, March 26 (Switch 2)
- Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection – Thursday, March 26 (PC, Switch, PS5)
- New Super Lucky’s Tale – Thursday, March 26 (PS5)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – Thursday, March 26 (Switch 2)
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – Friday, March 27 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, Switch, Xbox, PC)
- Legacy of Kain: Ascendance – Tuesday, March 31 (PS5)
- Raccoin – Tuesday, March 31 (PC)
- SAND: Raiders of Sophie – March (PC, PS5)
- Slay the Spire 2 – early access March (PC)
The biggest games releasing in April 2026
- Goat Simulator 3 – Wednesday, April 1 (Switch 2)
- Darwin’s Paradox! – Thursday, April 2 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- Tiny Bookshop– Friday, April 10 (PS5)
- Replaced -Tuesday, April 14 (PC, Xbox)
- Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss – Thursday, April 16 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Mouse: P.I. for Hire – Thursday, April 16 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Thursday, April 16 (Switch)
- Masters of Albion – Wednesday, April 22 (PC)
- Tides of Tomorrow – Wednesday, April 22 (PS5, PC)
- Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster – Thursday, April 23 (PC, Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox)
- Outbound – Thursday, April 23 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)
- Pragmata – Friday, April 24 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox)
- Diablo IV – Lord of Hatred – Tuesday, April 28 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- InKonbini: One Store, Many Stories – Thursday, April 30 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)
- Invincible VS – Thursday, April 30 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Saros – Thursday, April 30 (PS5)
- Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories – April (PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch)
The biggest games releasing in May 2026
- Mixtape – Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Tuesday, May 12 (Switch 2)
- Directive 8020– May 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5)
- Forza Horizon 6 – Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PC)
- Coffee Talk Tokyo – Thursday, May 21 (PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox)
- Bubsy 4D – Friday, May 22 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC)
- Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition – Friday, May 22 (Switch 2)
- Paralives– Monday, May 25 Early Access (PC)
- The Relic: First Guardian – The Relic: First Guardian– Tuesday, May 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- 007 First Light – Wednesday, May 27 (PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC)
- Wandering Sword – Friday, May 28 (PS5)
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – Friday, May 29 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- My Little Puppy – Friday, May 29 (PS5, Switch 2)
- Unrailed 2: Back on Track (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
The biggest games releasing in June 2026
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2)
- Denshattack! – Wednesday, June 17 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2)
- Dead or Alive 6 Last Round – Thursday, June 25 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
The biggest games releasing in July 2026
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok – Thursday, July 9 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, PC)
- Digimon Story Time Stranger – Friday, July 10 (Switch, Switch 2)
- Culdcept Begins – Thursday, July 16 (Switch 2, PC)
- Ratatan – Thursday, July 16 (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch 2)
The biggest games releasing in August 2026
- Beast of Reincarnation – Tuesday, August 4 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls – Thursday, August 6 (PS5, PC)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 – Thursday, August 27 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
The biggest games releasing in September 2026
- Halloween: The Game – Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Phantom Blade 0 – Wednesday, September 9 (PS5, PC)
- Marvel’s Wolverine – Tuesday, September 15 (PS5)
The biggest games releasing in November 2026
- Grand Theft Auto 6 – Thursday, November 19 (PS5, Xbox)
Other big new games releasing sometime in 2026
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Animo – 2026 (PC, Xbox)
- Another Eden Begins – Summer 2026 (Switch, Switch 2)
- At Fate’s End – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes – First half of 2026 – (PC)
- Blighted – Fall 2026 (PC, Switch 2)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse – 2026 (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox)
- Control Resonant – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Crimson Moon – Late 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Danganronpa 2×2 – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)
- The Duskbloods – 2026 (Switch 2)
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition – 2026 (Switch 2)
- eFootball Kick Off! – Summer 2026 (Switch 2)
- Fable – Fall 2026 (PC, Xbox, PS5)
- Fate Trigger – Early 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – 2026 (Switch 2)
- Game of Thrones: War for Westeros – 2026 (PC)
- Gears of War: E-Day – 2026 (PC, Xbox)
- Grave Seasons – Summer 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Heave Ho 2 – Summer 2026 (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
- Hela – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Human Fall Flat – 2026 (Switch 2)
- InZoi – 2026 (PS5)
- Kena: Scars of Kosmora – 2026 (PS5, PC)
- Kiln – Spring 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Lord of the Fallen 2 – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Mixtape – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Mortal Shell 2 – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Mudang: Two Hearts – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Orbitals – Summer 2026 (Switch 2)
- Phasmophobia – 2026 (Switch 2)
- Pokémon Champions – 2026 (Switch)
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 2026 (Switch, Switch 2)
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Rhythm Heaven Groove – 2026 (Switch)
- Road Kings – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Sea of Remnants – 2026 (PC, PS5)
- The Sinking City 2 – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Silent Hill Townfall – 2026 (PC, PS5)
- South of Midnight – Spring 2026 (PS5, Switch 2)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Subnautica 2 – 2026 (PC, Xbox)
- Super Meat Boy 3D – Spring 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Toem 2 – Summer 2026 (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Turok Origins – Fall 2026 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 – 2026 (PC)
- Warhammer Survivors – 2026 (PC)
- Witchbrook – 2026 (PC, Xbox, Switch)
- Woodo – Summer 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – Spring 2026 (Switch 2)