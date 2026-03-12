Monster Hunter Stories 3: How long to beat, area and habitat list

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is the latest turn-based spin-off of Capcom’s hugely successful dinosaur-bashing franchise, and it’s a big game.

It might be considered a spin-off, but make no mistake, MHS3 is a fully-fledged JRPG, with a long runtime to prove it. It’s not a game you should take lightly, and to prove it, we’re breaking down how long you should expect to be playing Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and listing all the areas you’ll explore along the way.

How long to beat Monster Hunter Stories 3

MHS3 is a meaty game, and even if you attempt to beeline through the main story (not recommended) you’ll still need to raise a strong team of monsties and upgrade your gear before taking down the tougher story bosses you’ll encounter.

Main story: 40 hours

Average playthrough: 60 hours

Completionist: 100+

Most of your time in this game will be spent hatching eggs and raising monsters, and it’s a very satisfying – if sometimes repetitive – gameplay loop. If you want to unlock mutated monsters in addition to monsters with colour and elemental variations, then you’ll be spending dozens of hours hatching eggs and rehabilitating habitats well past the end of the game.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 area and habitat list

MHS3 has four open-world areas for you to explore, and each of those areas has several habitats for you to restore and raise new monsters in. These are the four main areas, and the habitats you’ll find in each. While you don’t need to rehabilitate any of the habitats in the game, we recommend that you do, as that’s where MHS3’s best gameplay can be found. We also include the element for each habitat below.

Azuria

Sunpetal Plains (Fire)

Broadleaf Basin (Thunder)

Mirror Lake (Water)

Blightstone Woods (Physical)

Canalta Timberland

Mt. Canalta (Thunder)

Cataracts (Water)

Howlinyowl Forest (Fire)

Blessing Hill (Physical)

Frozen Grotto (Ice)

Tarkuan

Colossal Dragon’s Remains (Dragon)

Rococo Rocks (Thunder)

Bountiful Dunes (Fire)

Death’s Maw (Physical)

Serathis