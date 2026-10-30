Monster Hunter Outlanders codes: All codes to redeem at launch

Monster Hunter Outlanders is out now, and if you want to get ahead in this gacha RPG, you’ll need all the help you can get.

That’s where reward codes come in. Referred to in-game as “CDKey Redemption,” this feature allows you to get a few extra bonuses that enable you to get more pulls and upgrade your squad early.

If that sounds good to you, you’ll need the codes in this guide. If you’ve just started MH Outlanders, you’ll need to unlock the CDKey Redemption feature first, and then you’ll need to find the option, which is hidden unusually well. All that and more is written below you help you in your Outlanders adventure.

All MH Outlanders codes active at launch

At launch, we successfully redeemed three Monster Hunter Outlanders codes.

Active MH Outlanders codes are below:

mho1029 – Rutacoin x200, Zenny x20K

mhogohunt – Zenny x2000, Energy Drink x3, Antidote x3, Mega Potion x3, Verdant Dew x5

famitsumho2026 – Energy Drink x3, Antidote x3, Mega Potion x3, Zenny x2000

Please note, the “famitsumho2026” code seems to only be redeemable in select regions. Luckily, it’s the least exciting code currently active.

How to unlock code redemption – MH Outlanders

Code redemption is called “CDKey Redemption” in Monster Hunter Outlanders, and it’s part of the Event Center menu. You need to complete several quests in order to unlock this menu, including defeating a Great Jagras, a Kulu Ya-Ku, and crafting some armor. Completing those tasks, and then speaking with Icarus, should give you the Event Center.

How to redeem codes – MH Outlanders

Once you’ve unlocked the Event Center, click to the second menu via the list on the far left, and at the bottom you’ll find “CDKey Redemption.”

After entering the code and clicking “Confirm,” you should get the “Exchange successful” message, and then you’ll find your rewards in your in-game Mailbox.

The Mailbox entries will be titled “Redemption Code Reward Distribution Notice.”