MHS3: Find and beat Invasive Odogaron

Invasive Monster fights are some of the most annoying you’ll have to contend with in Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and the Invasive Odogaron is no different.

Each Invasive Monster has a near limitless supply of health, because defeating them is actually more of a puzzle, and figuring out the right combination of moves will make them flee the area. The Invasive Odogaron is no different, and if you want to find Zinogre eggs, then you’ll want to get rid of Invasive Odogaron as soon as possible with the tips in this guide.

How to find Invasive Odogaron’s location – MHS3

Invasive Odogaron is one of the toughest monsters that you can find in the Tarkuan region. To find this monster, you must first hunt it at night and then use the large updrafts in the Rococo Rocks area. Using the tallest updraft, you can glide with Rathalos to a platform on the central mountain. The opening on the mountain is just West of the Northern Catavan Stand in the Rococo Rocks area.

Once you’re on the mountain, you just need to climb toward its centre, where Invasive Odogaron will spawn at night. You can change the time of day when fast-travelling to a Catavan Stand or campsite.

What you need for Invasive Odogaron – MHS3

Invasive Odogaron uses its talons to claw at your team, while backing those attacks up with intense heat. That’s nothing to sniff at, and makes it one of the most imposing Invasive Monsters in the game. In order to make it flee, you’ll need to cool and break those precious claws.

Water attacks are the answer to quickly cool off those claws, but you’ll need sustained damage in order to break them. Only one thing will do that: mud. The entrance to Tarkuan is called Colossal Dragon’s Remains, and the dens around here have a chance to give you Almudron eggs. Almudron’s mud attacks are the only thing that can defeat the Invasive Odogaron and make it flee, and we’re going to break down how the fight will go below.

How to beat Invasive Odogaron – MHS3

The tricky part will be getting your attacks on the monster to actually land. Use Horn attacks and items that will boost your Almudron’s Accuracy, and then you’ll need to use Almudron’s mud attacks as often as possible. These attacks will specify in the attack description that they set “a trap that continuously deals water damage,” so look out for that descriptor. We recommend using Kora as your partner in this battle, as she will take the foe’s aggro so it doesn’t take out your potentially weaker Almudron.

Boost Almudron’s Accuracy, and then use these attacks, including Mud Torrent and Muddy Hell. As soon as one hits the Invasive Odogaron, it will start taking water damage to its claws each turn. Use the attacks as often as possible, and as long as you don’t get knocked out and eliminated, you will be able to break the Invasive Odogaron’s claws, and it will flee the battle.

Your reward for defeating the Invasive Odogaron is a Zinogre Egg, which you should immediately hatch and introduce into an environment so you can farm more eggs for this rare creature.