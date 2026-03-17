MHS3: Find and beat Invasive Nerscylla

If you want to unlock every available monstie in Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, you’re going to need to beat Invasive Monsters like Invasive Nerscylla.

Invasive Nerscylla is actually easy to beat, but it’ll seem like the toughest enemy in the game if you go into the fight with the wrong weapon and strategy. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to hunt down, find, and defeat the Invasive Nerscylla, and what monster you’ll be able to find as a reward.

How to find Invasive Nerscylla’s location – MHS3

The Invasive Nerscylla can be found in the Canalta Timberland. It can only be found at night, and the best way to get there is by moving North from the Blessing Hill Catavan Stand. From the cliffside, you’ll be able to spot an area where you can glide over to the opposing cliff and find the waterfall basin. It’s a straight shot East from the nearby campsite.

Once across the ravine, the Invasive Nerscylla can be found lurking at the very bottom.

What you need for Invasive Nerscylla – MHS3

The main thing you’ll need for this fight is a Gunlance weapon with either the Wyvern’s Blaze or Wyvern’s Fire skill. Wyvern’s Fire is pretty common, and Wyvern’s Blaze is stronger but rarer. Keep in mind that both attacks require a lot of Stamina to use in battle, and prepare for that fact with either some good Hunting Horn songs or an item to replenish stamina when you need it most, like an Ancient Potion.

How to beat Invasive Nerscylla – MHS3

Now that you have a properly equipped Gunlance at your side, this fight is actually going to be pretty easy. Let us explain.

The Wyvern’s Fire and Wyvern’s Blaze abilities give you a guaranteed hit — very important, as the Invasive Nerscylla’s whole gimmick is its stealth abilities, which essentially make it impossible to hit with any normal attacks. Guaranteed hits are different, however.

What you need to do is immediately build your Stamina and ensure you have enough to use the Wyvern’s Fire ability when it’s time to do so. Again, Ancient Potion is a good option.

Next, wait for the Invasive Nerscylla to target you specifically — if it’s targeting your player character, then it’s ready to use its Invasive Death Scissors attack. That’s a one-hit KO, but it’s okay, because as long as you use either Wyvern’s Fire or Wyvern’s Blaze on the same turn that it uses Invasive Death Scissors, Wyvern’s Fire will completely counter the attack, ending the fight with you as the victor. It really is as easy as that, as long as you have the right equipment.

Once you make the Invasive Nerscylla flee, you’ll be able to gather a Nargacuga egg, and you can introduce this creature to a habitat to immediately propagate the species and add it to your party.