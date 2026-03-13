MHS3: How to get Pink and Dreadqueen Rathian

There are dozens of monsters that you can fight and collect in Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and one of the best that you can add to your party early in the game is the Dreadqueen Rathian.

The Dreadqueen Rathian is the strongest Rathian subspecies, and with Habitat Restoration, you can add S-rank Dreadqueen Rathian – or even multiple – to your party before leaving Azuria. That’ll give you a nice advantage in the early battles you have ahead of you, and it’ll give you everything you need to know about Habitat Restoration in MHS3. Read on for everything you need to unlock Dreadqueen Rathian ASAP.

How to unlock Pink and Dreadqueen Rathian – MHS3

The good news is that you’ll unlock both the Pink Rathian and the Dreadqueen Rathian pretty quickly by following the guide.

First, you’ll need a Rathian egg. You’ll complete this during the Endangered Species story segment in Azuria, shortly after meeting Vermeil’s princess. After repelling an Invasive Yian Garuga, you’ll find a Rathian egg, and you’ll release that Rathian in the Sunpetal Plains. The Sunpetal Plains is the first habitat you’ll be able to restore, again following a story quest to take out a Feral monster.

Now that you’ve reintroduced Rathian into the Sunpetal Plains, it’s time to find its eggs. Explore the Sunpetal Plains Monster Dens, and you’ll eventually find Rathian eggs. You’ll need to collect at least four Rathian eggs.

Once you’ve managed to collect four, head back to your camp and use the Habitat Restoration menu to release the four Rathian you’ve collected back into the Sunpetal Plains habitat. This will unlock both Pink Rathian and Dreadqueen Rathian in the area.

Now all you need to do is return to the Sunpetal Plains Monster Dens and instead search for the Pink and Dreadqueen Rathian eggs.

How to unlock S-rank Pink and Dreadqueen Rathian – MHS3

Now that the monsters are unlocked, it’s time to upgrade them.

When you release monsters into a habitat, you will increase their Ecosystem Rank, which is ranked C, B, A, and S. When exploring Monster Dens, there’s a chance you’ll find Gold and Rainbow egg variations, which indicate that you’ve come across a monster egg with a high rank.

High rank monster eggs are more likely to have access to S-rank skills and abilities, and those high rank eggs will spawn more often if that monster has a high Ecosystem Rank.

Essentially, this means you should continue to release your Pink and Dreadqueen Rathian into the Sunpetal Plains habitat until they hit Ecosystem Rank S, at which point you should be able to find S-rank versions of those monsters. And yes, this works with every monster type in the game.

Assembling a team of S-rank monsters with powerful S-rank skills and abilities is what the game is all about, and this is an easy way to get started on that path before ever leaving Azuria.