MHS3: How to stop and beat Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku

Monster Hunter Stories 3’s new Rudy Side Story DLC is out now, and the first major challenge is taking down an Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku.

This pesky monster has grabbed a piece of Egg Quartz containing Navirou, Rudy’s Forefather. First, we have to stop the monster from running around – harder than it sounds – and then we have to take down the Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku.

For everything you need to clear this part of Rudy’s Side Story, just read through our guide below.

How to stop Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku – MHS3

First, you’ll need to stop the Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku. This creature will run around in a set pattern, forcing you to fire breath attacks at it from a distance. It will deflect most of these attacks with the Egg Quartz.

What you need to do is predict where it will run to, and fire a breath attack just as it arrives there, before it gets a chance to defend. We found this easiest when using an updraft in the center of the area to float above and fire attacks at it.

Once you get a direct hit, the monster will stagger, allowing you to approach and start the battle.

How to beat Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku – MHS3

You’ll need to break the Egg Quartz to get this battle properly underway. The Kulu-Ya-Ku will guard twice in a row, significantly reducing the amount of damage you can do, and then charge an attack.

During the attack charge, you need to be prepared to take a hit while also executing a big strike. Using a hammer is recommended. Once you do enough damage to break the part, you’ll move on to the next phase of the fight, with Navirou at your side.

The rest of the fight is pretty typical for any MHS3 enemy: simply beat it down and win the fight to continue. This will conclude Chapter 3 of Rudy’s Side Story.