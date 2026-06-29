MHS3: How to stop and beat Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku

Everything you need to stop and beat the Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku in Monster Hunter Stories 3’s Rudy Side Story DLC.

MHS3: How to stop and beat Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku

Monster Hunter Stories 3’s new Rudy Side Story DLC is out now, and the first major challenge is taking down an Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku.

This pesky monster has grabbed a piece of Egg Quartz containing Navirou, Rudy’s Forefather. First, we have to stop the monster from running around – harder than it sounds – and then we have to take down the Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku.

For everything you need to clear this part of Rudy’s Side Story, just read through our guide below.

How to stop Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku – MHS3

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku

First, you’ll need to stop the Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku. This creature will run around in a set pattern, forcing you to fire breath attacks at it from a distance. It will deflect most of these attacks with the Egg Quartz.

What you need to do is predict where it will run to, and fire a breath attack just as it arrives there, before it gets a chance to defend. We found this easiest when using an updraft in the center of the area to float above and fire attacks at it.

Once you get a direct hit, the monster will stagger, allowing you to approach and start the battle.

How to beat Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku – MHS3

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku

You’ll need to break the Egg Quartz to get this battle properly underway. The Kulu-Ya-Ku will guard twice in a row, significantly reducing the amount of damage you can do, and then charge an attack.

During the attack charge, you need to be prepared to take a hit while also executing a big strike. Using a hammer is recommended. Once you do enough damage to break the part, you’ll move on to the next phase of the fight, with Navirou at your side.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Exotic Kulu-Ya-Ku

The rest of the fight is pretty typical for any MHS3 enemy: simply beat it down and win the fight to continue. This will conclude Chapter 3 of Rudy’s Side Story.

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