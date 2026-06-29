MHS3: How to beat Nergigante

There’s a brand new enemy in Monster Hunter Stories 3’s new Rudy Side Story DLC.

Nergigante is an iconic Monster Hunter creature, and while you can’t find Nergigante eggs to add to your team, it makes for a great, unique boss fight and a fantastic climax to Rudy’s Side Story.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to defeat Nergigante in MHS3 to finish Rudy’s Side Story. Just read below for everything you need to know.

Nergigante weaknesses – MHS3

The first thing you need to know is what Nergigante is weak against. Nergigante’s primary weakness is Lightning (or Thunder) damage, while Ice damage is also pretty useful. Unfortunately, Nergigante resists all other elements, especially standard damage attacks.

Poison, Burn, Blastblight, and Darkness are all useful Ailments, though Paralysis, Sleep, and Bleed are less likely to work.

How to prevent Nergigante’s Calamity Slash attack – MHS3

The Calamity Slash is Nergigante’s big attack, and it’s fearsome, capable of attack all allies and can potentially one-hit KO some monsters and allies.

To prevent Calamity Slash, you need to destroy the spikes that cover its body. The spikes darken over time, and when they turn black, Calamity Slash is ready to go. You need to destroy the spikes that cover its body in the order that they appear in order to prevent Calamity Slash. If you can’t prevent Calamity Slash, you need to ensure your team is healed and can defend against the attack if possible.

When spikes appear on a body part, it will change color in the targeting wheel. Make sure to remember the order they appear in so you can take them out in that order.

Once you know Nergigante’s weaknesses and how to prevent Calamity Slash, it’s just a case of battling and persevering as best you can until the best gets taken down.