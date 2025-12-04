Metroid Prime 4 Walkthrough: Where to go, all upgrades and collectibles, step-by-step guide

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is full of upgrades, secrets, and collectible items to find. With this guide, we’ll help you 100% the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 adventure.

This walkthrough is a no-nonsense guide for those looking for something to refer to as you play, so that you can make sure you don’t miss out on all items, Power Suit upgrades, Energy Tanks, Green Energy Crystals, and other collectibles.

Like all Metroid games, Prime 4 features 3D unlockable maps for exploration. However, this time, as you progress, you’ll also be able to find Scout Bots at each location, which will highlight collectibles you’ve missed on the map.

However, you won’t gain the ability to activate Scout Bots until near the end of the game, so if you don’t want to backtrack and miss out on upgrades during your playthrough, this walkthrough will make it easy to find everything.

This walkthrough will:

Give you a simple walkthrough so you know what you need to do at any point during the game.

Show you upgrades and collectibles so you can easily complete the game 100%.

The guide does its best to be spoiler-free, but there will be moments where I will mention new Power Suit upgrades or boss names.

This walkthrough will not:

Offer in-depth strategies for boss encounters.

In-depth directions on how to progress through the environment. The direction through Metroid Prime 4 is quite clear, and you can check room names on the in-game map.

Provide tips for speed-running or getting through the game within a certain time.

METROID PRIME 4 COLLECTIBLES GUIDES

If you’d prefer, you can quickly find the locations of every collectible in the game here:

Opening – Tanamaar Federation Research Facility

After an introduction cut-scene, Samus will land outside the Federation Research Facility on planet Tanamaar, where Galactic Federation Troopers are under attack from Space Pirates.

This location acts as a tutorial of sorts and there are no collectibles to find, so feel free try out the various control modes (which can be changed in the settings menu by pressing Minus), including trying mouse controls if you’re on Switch 2, and settling on your favorite.

As is tradition for the Metroid series, Samus has all of her abilities unlocked for now, including Missiles, Space Jump, and Morph Ball bombs, so feel free to try them out as well.

Take out the Space Pirates and head inside the facility. A Federation Trooper will give you the area map and show you the location of the artifact.

You’ll also be introduced to the Scan Visor , which is activated with X and then used with ZL, and you can use to scan and activate items in the environment. If you want to 100% complete scan entries on your run, make sure you scan every boss, creature, and usable Lamorn technology you encounter.

, which is activated with X and then used with ZL, and you can use to scan and activate items in the environment. If you want to 100% complete scan entries on your run, make sure you scan every boss, creature, and usable Lamorn technology you encounter. Scan the door and progress through the facility, taking out Space Pirates you encounter (remember to scan them!). Eventually, after the room with the giant mech, you’ll reach a corridor with a duct cover grille – shoot it, then activate Morph Ball with Y and roll through. Here you’ll find your first Energy Tank , which gives Samus an additional 99 health.

, which gives Samus an additional 99 health. Take out the Space Pirates and scan the Federation Lock-On Gate. This will activate four sensors on the gate – lock on and then use free-aim to shoot all four to unlock the gate. Unlock all gates until you reach the next room.

After the cut-scene, you’ll face the first boss of the game: Aberax. Dodge his attacks by using B while moving sideways, and aim at the four green weak spots on his body. This will reveal a central weak spot that you can shoot with missiles or beam shots to damage him.

Chrono Tower

After the cut-scene, Samus will wake on Viewros at Chrono Tower and will have lost all of her Power Suit Upgrades. There are no secrets in this area and it’s straightforward to explore. Simply follow the floating Guardian robot through the tower until you are given the Psychic Crystal, which enables you to use Psychic Abilities.

Fury Green

Progress through the first rooms, making sure to scan any creatures you need for your log book. When you reach the room where the cut-scene and Fury Green title appears, head straight forward to the resting Cranes. Next to them is a Logbook item, in the form of a stone tablet, to scan.

Progress forward through Fury Green, past the large locked door with the psychic lock in Cliffside Gate, until you reach a room with a second locked door. Take the left route using Morph Ball, unlock the door using Psychic Visor. Here you’ll unlock the Power Suit Upgrade Psychic Glove .

. Use Psychic Visor to pick up the Psychic Mote in the Lamorn Statue, then place it into the hole on the locked door. Backtrack to the large locked door you passed earlier in Cliffside Gate, and use the same technique on the nearby statues to unlock it.

Use Psychic Visor to trace the pattern on the Psychic Container to reveal an Energy Tank .

. Progress until you receive a distress signal and head towards it. Here you’ll meet Miles. Shoot the weak spots on the vines holding him up, and defend off attacking creatures. He’ll unlock his transport and you’ll unlock the Missile Launcher

Climb on top of the transport, then use your missiles to progress back to where you received the distress signal, passed the Save Station . Find the orange wall you can break with a missile, then progress until you clear the bridge setpiece, and reach the room with the locked door at the end.

. Find the orange wall you can break with a missile, then progress until you clear the bridge setpiece, and reach the room with the locked door at the end. Destroy rubble on the right and place the two Psychic Motes on either side of the room into the central statue to unlock Control Beam . Activate Psychic Visor and shoot a charge beam, then control it into the switch above the locked door.

. Activate Psychic Visor and shoot a charge beam, then control it into the switch above the locked door. Progress until you reach the room with the control system – scan it, press the button, and Miles will unlock the doors. Shoot a Control Beam through the hole in the room and use it to unlock the door on the other side.

In the room after the Lamorn cut-scene, stand on the alter and use your Control Beam to hit all three switches.

Progress and you’ll reach a boss battle with Carvex . To defeat Carvex, you must hit the shoot the weak spots on its tentacles until the blue center is exposed on each, and then use the Control Beam to destroy every one simultaneously. Then shoot it until defeated and you’ll collect the Psychic Bomb

. To defeat Carvex, you must hit the shoot the weak spots on its tentacles until the blue center is exposed on each, and then use the Control Beam to destroy every one simultaneously. Then shoot it until defeated and you’ll collect the Complete the tutorial and collect the Master Teleporter Key .

. Find the orange nearby orange hole using your scan visor and bomb it. Head back to Miles’ location. When you reach the Morph Ball tunnel in Broken Hall right before Miles, there’s a Missile Expansion you can reach in the tunnel using bombs.

you can reach in the tunnel using bombs. After the cut-scene, power the Morph Ball switch in Miles’ room using bombs and follow the route until you reach the Cargo Launcher. Use Morph Ball and hold A to float a Psychic Bomb in the air, then use Psychic Visor to pick it up and place it into the nearby statue. Enter the Cargo Launcher.

Sol Valley – Headed to Volt Forge

Back in the desert, collect the Green Energy Crystals – they’re very useful for powerful upgrades later in the game. Enter the building, defeat the enemies, then use the Morph Ball entrance on the right of the locked door to reach the next area.

Volt Forge

Progress forward and scan the Map Station and the end of the room. Enter the unlocked door and progress until you reach the room with the moving platforms. You’ll need to use your Control Beam whilst standing on them to cross quick enough.

Progress until you reach the outside generator. Activate it by using Morph Ball bombs on the left and right switches. Use the central switch that appears to roll to the generator, activate it, and time your return to avoid the occasional lightning shots.

Backtrack to the room with the construction arms. Activate the power by scanning the central console. Find the arm assembling wheels and use Morph Ball to have it lift you up to the next level.

Progress back to the top level where you first entered. Activate the console in front of the bike to unlock the Vi-O-La Suit Ride Vi-O-La to the next tower and progress down through rooms and elevators, defeating enemies along the way, until you reach the next outside generator.

Ride Vi-O-La to the next tower and progress down through rooms and elevators, defeating enemies along the way, until you reach the next outside generator. Activate the generator like the last one, this time using a floating Psychic Bomb (hold A) to activate the left switch.

Next you’ll fight Mechanoid: Flight Drone. To defeat it, destroy as many of the surrounding floating drones as you can with free aim, then use Control Beam to take out all three of its protective orbs at once. Then attack it until it is defeated.

Head back up the tower, and eventually you’ll encounter Sylux. Avoid his attacks by dodging and jumping. When he activates his spin attack, enter Morph Ball mode and bomb him. Defeat him to unlock another Energy Tank.

Once back upstairs, press the nearby switch to activate the Morph Ball maze in the floor. Collect the Missile Expansion . Scan the Map Station and call Vi-O-La using the Plus button. Drive to the next tower.

. Scan the Map Station and call Vi-O-La using the Plus button. Drive to the next tower. Scan the Map Station in the next tower and enter the path it unlocks. Progress forward until you reach Certification. Behind a wall destroyed by missiles is another Missile Expansion . Continue forward and complete the Vi-O-La tutorial.

. Continue forward and complete the Vi-O-La tutorial. Progress forward until you encounter Xelios . Keep your distance, avoid their attacks, and shoot off the panels to expose the weak inside. Once defeated, you’ll unlock the Psychic Boots upgrade, which will allow you to use a second jump while airborne, and stand on Psychic Platforms hidden around Viewros, activated using the Psychic Visor.

. Keep your distance, avoid their attacks, and shoot off the panels to expose the weak inside. Once defeated, you’ll unlock the upgrade, which will allow you to use a second jump while airborne, and stand on hidden around Viewros, activated using the Psychic Visor. Complete the tutorial and collect the Master Teleporter Key. Return to the surface and exit Volt Forge. In the exit room with the Vi-O-La switch, there’s a Missile Expansion hidden behind one of the large containers.

Sol Valley – Collecting Green Energy

Collect any Green Energy Crystals you encounter and feel free to spend some time seeking them out – you’ll need to return to the Green Crystal statue next to Miles in Fury Green when you have enough (you can track collection in the pause menu).

When you’re ready, head southeast to the waypoint on the map (ignore the others for now) and enter Flare Pool.

Flare Pool – Fire Chip

As soon as you enter, use the Psychic Visor to activate the platforms on the right and reach the Missile Expansion .

. Progress forward until you reach the bridge area where the cut-scene plays and the Flare Pool title appears. Spawn Vi-O-La and progress to cross the bridge.

Backtrack into the previous room, battle the Psy-bots that appear, and enter the door they came from. Progress until you reach the room with the crane. Climb on top of it, enter Morph Ball mode, bomb off its plasma cutter, and collect the Fire Chip .

. Backtrack to Sol Valley, and then west towards the Fury Green entrance, collecting any Green Energy Crystals you encounter. Enter via the Cargo Launcher.

Fury Green – Fire Shot

When you land with the Cargo Launcher, use the Psychic Visor to spawn the Psychic Platforms on your left to collect a Missile Expansion .

. Head to Miles’ location. Speak to him to unlock the Fire Shot .

. Backtrack the way you came in, and open the door with the Fire Lock in Cleared Path. In this room, you must use the Psychic Visor to drag a circular statue in front of three targets, and then Fire Shot them. A door will open, revealing a Shot Expansion .

. There are several more expansions you can now get in Fury Green: Head back passed Miles and the Altar of Legacy to Jungle Path. There’s a web towards the north of this area you can shoot with Fire Shot to reveal a Shot Expansion . Backtrack towards where you first rescued Miles. In Isopod Lair, there’s a tree with another burnable web hiding a Shot Expansion . In Cliffside Gate in the central area there are Psychic Platforms leading to a Missile Expansion . Head towards nearby Resin Creek and use Morph Ball bombs to collect the Missile Expansion . In Ravine Overlook, towards the first area you explored in Fury Green, there’s another burnable web to the right of the waterfall hiding a Shot Expansion .

When you’re ready, return to Sol Valley.

Sol Valley – Headed to Ice Belt

As you land, instead of heading through the door towards Sol Valley, take the second door and progress until you reach more burnable web to collect a Shot Expansion.

Next, you need to head to Ice Belt at the northwest of Sol Valley.

at the northwest of Sol Valley. First, there are a few items you can now collect in Sol Valley: Directly in between the entrances to Fury Green and Volt Forge, along the West cliff edge, you’ll find a dimensional gate which you can activate with Fire Shot to collect a Boost Tank . There’s a Missile Expansion near the most central south point of the map, high in the air inside a hole in a rock, which you can collect by boosting up a ramp. Continue to collect as many Green Energy Crystals as possible.

When you’re ready, head to Ice Belt.

Ice Belt

Head on from the Frozen Tram Station. In Loading Crane, collect the Missile Expansion behind the gate, opened by using a bomb switch next to it.

behind the gate, opened by using a bomb switch next to it. Progress forwards until you reach outdoors and the Ice Belt title is displayed. Head down the hill and immediately on the right hand side there’s a pile of debris hiding a Shot Expansion .

. Head forwards and trigger the cut-scene. Fight the Snow Wolves until another cut-scene is played, then continue forwards inside the building.

Head upstairs the trigger another cut-scene, then scan the Map Station. Leave the room and turn left, open the door, blow the floor with a Morph Ball bomb and progress forwards.

Eventually, you’ll come to a barrier controlled by a large Psychic Lock Unit. You must search the surrounding lab rooms and find the two TK Codes. The first is in a biotank in a nearby room.

Continue to explore the labs until you find a wall grate covering a Morph Ball tunnel leading to the Tracking Operations room. Here, a Psychic Container holds the Psychic Lasso. Use the Lasso to align the morph ball tubes on the ceiling, then enter the tube for a Shot Expansion .

Use the Lasso to align the morph ball tubes on the ceiling, then enter the tube for a . The second TK code can be found by scanning a sample inside a locked container in the room opposite where you find the Lasso. Return to the Lock Unit and copy the shape displayed on screen.

Other items can be found as you progress: Nearby, opposite the Map Station room, there’s a Missile Expansion in Bio-Labs Access. When you reach Surgery Corridor, there’s a Morph Ball tunnel behind debris that can be removed with Lasso, leading to another Missile Expansion .

Eventually, you’ll encounter another Psychic Lock Unit barrier, which requires four TK codes. Here’s where they are: A capsule inside of a nearby containment cell, acceseed via Morph Ball tunnel. The bird-shaped surveillance monitor hanging on the wall to the left of the Recovery Pod Management Terminal The device above the operating table. In the room with the cryopods that can be opened to see the Greviers inside, shoot the frozen crane on the ceiing to lower the final cyopod – scan the Greiver inside.



Return to the Psychich Lock Unit and progress to another outside area, Ice Canyon. Cross the chain bridges until you reach the lab on the other side of the canyon, making sure to scan each Logbook as you progress through.

Use missiles and Fire Shot to melt any obstacles in your path, including a jammed door. Eventually, you’ll reach the generator room with the large turbines. First, melt and lasso the switch towards the Slot Connector below the main platform, then connect them. Press the switch and use the Control Beam to turn the power back on by hitting the targets on and behind the fans.

Before you leave, find the Morph Ball vent in the corner of the room, missile it, and progress through to find an Energy Tank .

. Return to the room with the red discs, and Morph Ball bomb the switch. After the cut-scene, a Morph Ball tunnel will open leading back to Ice Canyon. Keep backtracking to the main entrance.

As you progress, you can collect the following items: When you reach Lower Airlock, there’s a gate that can be opened by floating a Psychic Bomb. Open the doors inside to find a Shot Expansion . When you return to the Staging Corridor, there’s a Missile Expansion in one of the rooms which can be access via Morph Ball tunnel. In Security Gates, there’s a Shot Expansion accessed by breaking a small glass vent.

When you get back to Tokabi, fend off the Grievers, and he’ll access the elevator down to the boss. Progress until you reach a door that needs to opened with Lasso.

Inside you’ll fight Keratos. Defeat him by avoiding his roll attack so that he gets stuck in the ice wall, and shooting his underbelly. When defeated, they’ll drop the Psychic Boost Ball. Collect the Master Teleporter Key .

Collect the . Head back towards the area exit, across the ice field with the wolves. When you reach Loading Crane, head to the locked door up top, smash the glass, and use Control Beam to unlock the door from the other side. Use Boost Ball on the switch and collect the Ice Chip from the crane on the ceiling.

from the crane on the ceiling. Return to Sol Valley.

Sol Valley – Charged Fire Shot

Head south towards Fury Green. Before you reach Fury Green, stick along the cliff edge and you should find the Ladder of Thought Shrine.

Once inside, collect all the Green Crystals, and raise the platforms using Psychic Visor to reach the top. Before you enter the door, burn the web on the right and enter the Morph Ball tunnel (remember you can jump in Morph Ball mode by flicking the Joy-Con) for an Energy Tank . Progress to unlock Charged Fire Shot .

. Progress to unlock . Collect enough Green Energy Crystals until you’ve reached one upgrade tier (the UI item on settings will tell you).

There are also multiple Missile Expansions you can now retrieve in Sol Valley using the Psychic Lasso (see our MISSILE EXPANSION GUIDE for their locations).

you can now retrieve in Sol Valley using the Psychic Lasso (see our MISSILE EXPANSION GUIDE for their locations). Enter Fury Green.

Fury Green – Ice Shot and Beam Upgrade

Head to Miles, and he will give you the Ice Shot .

. You should now have enough Green Energy Crystals for the first upgrade. Head to the Altar of Legacy in the room next door, submit your crystals, and unlock the Psychic Beam Upgrade .

. Backtrack towards the Cargo Launcher to the room you first unlocked with Fire Shot in Cleared Path. Here, there’s a door you can unlock with Ice Shot, solve a puzzle (put a mote under one platform, freeze it, then do the next) for a Shot Expansion .

. Head back to Sol Valley, then to Volt Forge.

Volt Forge – Vi-O-La’s IC Mode

As you enter the first room, Loading Airlock, use the Boost Ball device to smash the two hanging crates together, revealing a Missile Expansion .

. Head down Tower 1 via the elevator. On the Irradiation Floor (the room with the moving platforms), enter the central cylinder via a Morph Ball hole, then use Boost Ball to reach the Missile Expansion at the top.

at the top. Head back up and drive to Tower 3. Right in the first room, there’s a Boost Ball switch in front of a terminal that will unlock Vi-O-La IC Mode .

. Exit Volt Forge and head to Sol Valley. You’ll have to defeat another Mechanoid: Flight Drone on the way out.

Sol Valley – Heading to Flare Pool

Head to Flare Pool.

Before you enter Flare Pool, right in front of the entrance, is a Boost Ball switch that will fire you over to a Shot Expansion and a Psychic Recording.

Flare Pool

Use the Ice Shot to freeze the lava blocking your path, and head towards the bridge that retracted earlier at Lava Lake Bridge. Right before, in Shoreline Access, there’s another lava waterfall you can freeze to collect a Missile Expansion .

. Use Vi-O-La to traverse the lava pool below the retracted bridge and head inside the facility via the left door. Progress until you meet Duke, then use boost ball and Ice Shot on the generator to help him escape.

Backtrack, and Duke will be able to help you open doors with dual-switches like the one where you just fought a droid mini-boss. Eventually, you’ll reach a room, Energy Extraction, with a door closed with shutters. You need to head upstairs and activate a Control Beam switch, which you can hit using that ability.

Collect the Energy Tank in Storage Room, which is connected to Overseer Room. Progress forward until you ride the tram and meet another NPC, Armstrong.

in Storage Room, which is connected to Overseer Room. Progress forward until you ride the tram and meet another NPC, Armstrong. Activate the generator using Boost Ball, then head back to the tram and ride back across. Use Morph Ball and Boost to activate the next generator. Return to the Tram.

Battle the flying ship on the bridge. Once defeated, continue backtracking until you return to Lava Lake Bridge, then enter the unlocked door on the lava lake to battle Phenoros.

In the first stage of the Phenoros boss fight, you need to shoot all of his weak spots using Vi-O-La.

In the second stage, shoot the weak spots around his face, then shoot his tongue. When he blasts fire, enter Morph Ball mode to dodge the attack.

Eventually, Phenoros will collapse. You need to use Control Beam to hit the weak spot inside his mouth. Collect the Psychic Grapple and escape Flare Pool.

Volt Forge – Thunder Chip

Head towards Collapsed Catwalk at the bottom of Tower 1.

En route, head to Tower 1 Generator, where you can now grapple across to a Shot Expansion .

. Grapple to the door in Collapsed Catwalk and head down to the next boss battle with Sylux. It’s similar to before, except he will occasionally electrify the floor – when he does, jump onto one of the wall grapples and shoot him. Defeat him to collect an Energy Tank .

. Pull the Thunder Chip out of the generator and head back to Sol Valley and then to Fury Green.

Fury Green – Thunder Shot & Scout Bot

Head to Miles and give him the chip to unlock the Thunder Shot .

. In the next room, Cargo Staging, charge shot the generator for a Shot Expansion .

. Head towards Cleared Path and into the room you first unlocked with Fire Shot. Here, there’s a Thunder lock door you can now enter.

Complete the puzzle by lowering the objects on the ceiling with the Psychic Visor, then Thunder Shot them for a Shot Expansion .

. Return to the previous room, where the statue will unlock and give you an Energy Tank .

. At this point in the game, you can enable Scout Bots, which will show you where the remaining items are directly on the map.

You don’t have enough upgrades to collect all the Expansions in Fury Green yet, but you can find the Scout Bot in Ancient Path, which is back near where you first explored Fury Green. Scan it, and shoot it with Thunder Shot.

Sol Valley – Scout Bot & Collectibles

There are lots of upgrades you can now collect in Sol Valley: Directly in front of the entrance to Volt Forge, there’s a pillar you can unlock with Thunder Shot containing an Energy Tank . You can find the Scout Bot on the very southwest corner of the map, just above Volt Forge. Walk along the cliff until you find a Psychic Platform you can spawn. There’s a gate you can scan to spawn a Boost Tank on a rock on the southwest corner of Chrono Tower. Find the Floating Path Shrine in the south (see a map in our Shrine Guide) and solve its puzzle to unlock the Charged Ice Shot Backtrack and collect the Shot Expansion by putting a mote in the pillar on the floor next to the water. Find the Rings of Stone Shrine in the north (see a map in our Shrine Guide) to unlock the Super Fire Shot . After you unlock it, immediately turn around and fire a Control Beam shot at the target above the door to unlock a Shot Expansion .

Don’t worry about Green Energy Crystals too much for now, as a future unlockable will make collecting them much easier.

When you’re ready, head northeast to Ice Belt.

Before you enter Ice Belt, in the room with the elevator, enter the opposite corridor and grapple up. Progress until you find a Psychic Boost Rail, which will fire you to a Missile Expansion.

Ice Belt – Spider Ball and Expansions

When you reach Snowfield (where you battled the wolves), on the immediate right as you enter, in front of the rubble, is a Scout Bot. Activate it to see remaining items.

Head to the Lobby, then go upstairs and enter the right-hand door. Continue until you gain a new NPC ally, then scan the heavy-duty barricade on the door opposite to have them smash it.

Proceed until you reach the Ancient Temple, solve the mote puzzle using Fire Shot and the Psychic Visor to unlock the Psychic Spider Ball

Before you ride the ball tracks back to the top, turn around and collect the Missile Expansion below the door you came in. Back in Equipment Storage where you picked up your new NPC friend, there’s a Shot Expansion at the end of a ball track. Ride the Elevator down to Elevator Landing, unlock the large door with Thunder Shot for a Missile Expansion . Complete the Morph Ball pinball machine in Lobby Conduit for a Missile Expansion . Head outside to Ice Canyon and use your grapple to reach the Energy Tank . In Storage Bay, drop down to the floor below and use Morph Ball to reach a Missile Expansion . In Surgery Conduit, use ball tracks and boost ball to reach a Shot Expansion . In the Power Generator room, drop down and ride the Psychic ball track, and use the boost ball to reach the Shot Expansion .

below the door you came in. Head back to Sol Valley.

Sol Valley – Finding the Shrines

Before progressing to the next area, there are a few key upgrades you can collect:

Find the Falling Labyrinth Shrine on the East of the map (see a map in our Shrine Guide). Underneath the Boost Ball switch, there’s a tunnel hidden behind Green Energy Crystals leading to a Shot Expansion . Complete the ball track maze to unlock Charged Thunder Shot .

. Complete the ball track maze to unlock . Find the Ring of Thunder Shrine south of Chrono Tower (see a map in our Shrine Guide). Inside, move the two plinths around the elevator and shoot them with Thunder Shot. Collect the Super Thunder Shot After you leave, circle around the entrance in Sol Valley and use Psychic Visor to reveal an Energy Tank .

After you leave, circle around the entrance in Sol Valley and use Psychic Visor to reveal an . Find the Source of Spring Shrine in the far southeast, just above Flare Pool. In front of the three platforms with streams, find the Morph Ball tunnel on the left to collect a Missile Expansion . Freeze the streams above the left and right platforms, and stand on the center. Collect the Super Ice Shot .

. Freeze the streams above the left and right platforms, and stand on the center. Collect the . When you’re ready, head to the Great Mines entrance on the northeast of the map, and cross the gap using the Spider Ball.

Great Mines

As you enter and the Great Mines title is displayed, immediately circle around the tower you’re on to find a Spider Ball track to a Missile Expansion .

. Cross the bridge and extend it for your partners using the Boost Ball switch.

When you reach the drill, activate it with the nearby control console and by entering it and using Boost Ball.

Progress forwards until you reach a large gap you need to jump across in a room called Narrow Crevice. Grapple the nearby creatures to reach another Missile Expansion .

. Eventually, you’ll reach a locked door that can be powered by putting a Psychic Mote (hold A while in Morph Ball) in a nearby switch. Enter, use Fire Shot to clear any webbing, and reach the drill. Defend it until the cut-scene plays.

Eventually, when you reach Main Shaft level 2 (which looks like the first room of Great Mines), circle left to find a Psychic Rail that will fire you to a Shot Expansion .

. Once you’ve made it all the way across the same room and activated the final bridge, spawn the nearby Psychic Platforms to collect an Energy Tank .

. Eventually, you’ll reach the Blast Mining room. Use the Spider Ball rails to reach the container on the ceiling, then Boost Ball to knock it down. Collect the Super Missile upgrade, then use it to clear one of the nearby walls for a Missile Upgrade .

upgrade, then use it to clear one of the nearby walls for a . In the Quarry room, where you fight a mini-boss and reunite with a companion, blow the Super Missile door and solve the Morph Ball tunnel puzzle for a Shot Expansion .

. When you reach X, the room with the large gap, shoot down the nearby pillar with a Super Missile, grapple across, then circle back to grapple up to the top level for another Shot Expansion .

. Eventually, you’ll encounter plant enemies that spawn floating energy balls – shoot them back at the plants to destroy them and their vines.

After defeating another mini-boss, in Transit Tunnel E (the room connected to the Save Station), lasso the glass panel on the nearby tunnel and collect the Missile Expansion .

. When you reach the boss, Omega Griever, shoot its limbs until it collapses on the ground, enter Morph Ball and bomb under its chest, then shoot its exposed chest. Continue until defeated and collect the Psychic Power Bomb

Backtrack, and in Main Shaft Level 3, activate the nearby Morph Ball switch with a Power Bomb. Return to Sol Valley.

Sol Valley – Teleporter Chip & Green Energy

As you exit Great Mines, there are two expansions to grab: In front of the Great Mines entrance, grapple up to the Morph Ball tunnel above the bridge (the one with a Spider track underneath it), Super Missile the entrance, and collect the Shot Expansion . Underneath the Great Mines bridge, you can grapple across to another Shot Expansion .

Next, you need to find Tokabi camping in Sol Valley. It’s not clear if he’s positioning is random at this stage, but I found him in front of Flare Pool in the southeast corner. You can easily find his camp by looking for the smoke in the air. Speak to him to collect the Teleporter Chip .

. OPTIONAL: Before returning to Miles in Fury Green, you can now collect Green Energy Crystals a lot faster using Power Bombs on the various Gibardaum rocks around Sol Valley. Here’s where you can find them: Directly in front of entrances to Fury Green, Volt Forge, Flare Pool, Great Mines, and Ice Belt. Using the ramp to boost up to the platform to the east, and very slightly south of, Great Mines. On the rock platform on the southeast corner of Chrono Tower. Northwest, in between Ice Belt and the Shrine. Directly south of Floating Path Shrine, as far as you can go, and then another east of there.

Once you’ve filled your Green Energy Crystal meter totally, return to Miles in Fury Green (if you’re having trouble finding enough, the second-to-last upgrade you can return to Fury Green for will unlock a Green Energy Crystal Finder).

Fury Green – Getting the Teleporter Patches

Visit Miles and he’ll give you the Teleporter Patches , which enable you to transport back the Mech Parts found in Sol Valley so that he can upgrade the G.F. Heavyweight Golem Mech MK-99.

, which enable you to transport back the found in Sol Valley so that he can upgrade the G.F. Heavyweight Golem Mech MK-99. If you collected enough Green Energy Crystals in the previous section, visit the Altar of Legacy to unlock the Legacy Suit .

. While you’re here, you can now collect the remaining expansions: Head back to the nearby room with the mech in it, Reflection Chamber, and use a Super Missile on the crate for a Missile Expansion . Find the damaged statue in Quiet Clearing and use a Power Bomb to collect a Power Bomb Expansion .

Head back to Sol Valley.

Sol Valley – Finding the Mech Parts

Next, you’ll need to find the six Mech Parts. Five are their locations are in Sol Valley: In front of Fury Green. Hit the crane’ switch with a Control Beam to get a Missile Expansion . To the south. Hit the hatch with Thunder Shot to reach a Missile Expansion . In the central north. Thunder Shot it down from above. Inside, there’s a Missile Expansion in a crate. To the east. Battle the boss (boost attack into its tail) to defeat it, then enter its mouth with Morph Ball and use Power Bomb. There’s a Power Bomb Expansion on the roof of the building where the boss swallowed the Mech part. To the left of the Ice Belt entrance building.

Optional: Search around So Valley For Tokabi’s camp (look for the smoke) and he will hand you a different expansion each time you find him.

Head to Flare Pool.

Flare Pool – The final Mech Part

When you reach Lava Lake Bridge, the Scout Bot is to the right of the boss door when you ride Vi-O-La over the lava pool.

Directly next to the Scout Bot, use Spider Ball to reach a Shot Expansion . Also next to the Scout Bot, ride the Psychic Rail for another Shot Expansion .

. Also next to the Scout Bot, ride the Psychic Rail for another . Use a Power Bomb on the rocks on the other side of the lake. In the Morph Ball maze, pass through and use grapple to reach the switch to shut off the laval. Then re-enter the maze for a Power Bomb Expansion .

. In the next room, battle Behemoth by shooting its weak points, then collect the final Mech Part.

Return to Volcano Heart (where you fought the first boss) to collect a Shot Expansion , Missile Expansion , and Energy Tank .

, , and . The Remaining items in Flare Pool are: Boost up the halfpipe in Undercarriage, reach the Spider track, and collect the Missile Expansion . I the room above Undercarriage, ride down the opposite elevator to reach a room with a Shot Expansion . In Inspection Station, shoot the crate over the grate, melt it with Fire Shot, and Morph Ball in for a Shot Expansion . In Pressure Monitoring, scan, Lasso, and Thunder Shot the generator for a Shot Expansion and a Missile Expansion . In Cooling Room, destroy the turret and collect the Missile Expansion behind it. In Energy Extraction, ride the Spider tracks to collect a Missile Expansion . In Energy Injection, use the Boost Ball switch the in the halfpipe-like tunnel, then quickly shoot all the antennae with Thunder Shot for a Large Shot Expansion . In Energy Injection, grapple to the very top of the room for a Shot Expansion . In Overseer Room, use Control Beam to hit the three antennae on the ceiling for a Missile Expansion . Also in Overseer Room, there’s another Missile Expansion behind a fence, in the room where you fight multiple bots.

Return to Sol Valley.

OPTIONAL: Remaining Expansion Items

If you want to mop up the remaining expansion items, the here are the Scout Bot locations: The Volt Forge Scout Bot is at the Tower 2 Generator. The Great Mines Scout Bot is in Main Shaft Level 3.



The remaining Volt Forge item locations are: In Tower 2 Storage there’s a Shot Expansion up top – use Psychic Visor and Grapple. In Tower 2 Archives, lasso the crates to get a Shot Expansion . In Tower 2 Generator, use Grapple and Spider Ball to reach a Shot Expansion inside a crate. In Tower 2 Processing, use Boost Ball on the central switch for a Missile Expansion . Above Tower 2 Elevator 3, use lasso and Morph Ball to get a Large Shot Expansion . In Tower 1 Manufacturing Floor, reach inside the central tower with Morph Ball (after being thrown up by the machine), then use Spider Ball to reach the Shot Expansion . Lasso the grate next to Tower 1 Elevator 3 and use Morph Ball for a Shot Expansion . On the road track between Tower 1 and 3, there’s a Missile Expansion above the Tower 1 entrance. Use Control Beam to reach it. In Tower 3 Certification, near the Test Track, lasso and Thunder Shot the generator for a Missile Expansion .



The remaining Great Mines item locations are: In Level 1 Command Center, lasso the lock on the ceiling for a Shot Expansion . In Level 1 Transit Tunnel A, use a Super Missile on the lock for a Missile Expansion . In Level 1 Garnbocask Site B, use a Power Bomb on the entrance blocked by rocks for a Large Shot Expansion . In Level 2 Transit Tunnel B, use a Super Missile on the wreckage for a Missile Expansion . In Level 2 Easing Tunnel, use a Super Missile on the rocks on the back of the vehicle for a Missile Expansion . In Level 3 Lower Pit, turn around and go through the Morph Ball tunnel for a Power Bomb Expansion . In Level 3 Chasm Tunnel, Power Bomb the wall and then use Boost Ball in the tunnel to reach an Energy Tank . In Main Shaft Level 3, activate the morph ball switch, then quickly ride the Spider track. Use Control Beam to activate it again, then ride up to the Shot Expansion .



Search around So Valley For Tokabi’s camp (look for the smoke) and he will hand you a different expansion each time you find him (Missile Expansion, Shot Expansion, and Power Bomb Expansion). He is usually located in front of Volt Forge, the north Mech Part, or Fury Green.

Fury Green & Chrono Tower – The Final Push