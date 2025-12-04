Metroid Prime 4 Shrine guide: All Sol Valley secret locations

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s hidden Shrines are located across the Sol Valley desert, and each of them contains a bonus upgrade for Samus’s Beam gun.

The Shrines mostly contain Charge Shots and Super Shots for each of the game’s element Beam types (Thunder, Fire, and Ice), but there are also other items to be found, like Missile Expansions.

The Shrines are also a good source for Green Energy Crystals, which you’ll need to collect if you want to upgrade your main Beam weapon and unlock Metroid Prime 4’s best suit.

So read on for our full guide and map for all Shrine locations in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond. We’ve put them in the order you’ll be able to unlock them during the story. For more detailed tips, read our Metroid Prime 4 walkthrough.

Metroid Prime 4 Shrine Locations

Ladder of Thought Shrine (Fire Shot required)

Location: West

Reward: Charged Fire Shot

The Ladder of Thought Shrine is located just north of Fury Green. Raise the platforms using your Psychic Glove so that you can get to the top. Grab the Energy Tank via the concealed tunnel on the right, then collect the Charged Fire Shot.

Floating Path Shrine (Ice Shot required)

Location: South (left)

Reward: Charged Ice Shot

To get across, you need to take the motes from the statues using Psychic Glove, and insert them into the platform to cross the gap. On the lower level, across the water, there’s a Shot Expansion you can unlock by taking a mote to the pillar under the door.

Rings of Stone Shrine (Ice Shot Required)

Location: North

Reward: Super Fire Shot

Scan the rings, then use Control Beam to hit the central target to activate the elevator. At the bottom, opposite the statue on the ceiling is a hole you can shoot Control Beam through to unlock a Shot Expansion.

Falling Labyrinth Shrine (Thunder Shot required)

Location: East

Reward: Charged Thunder Shot

Underneath the Boost Ball switch, there’s a tunnel hidden behind Green Energy Crystals leading to a Shot Expansion. Activate the Boost Ball switch, then place the Mote in the ceiling. Complete the ball track maze, avoiding the enemies crawling on the walls, to reach the reward.

Ring of Thunder Shrine (Thunder Shot required)

Location: South (right)

Reward: Super Thunder Shot

Inside, you’ll find a ring of plinths around a deactivated elevator: move the remaining two that are recessed with Psychic Glove and then shoot them with Thunder Shot. Once you’ve collected your reward and left, there’s an Energy Tank hidden behind the entrance statue in Sol Valley.

Source of Spring Shrine (Ice Shot Required)

Location: South East

Reward: Super Ice Shot

Here you’ll find three raised platforms with water streams above them. First, there’s a Missile Expansion hidden in a tunnel to the left. To solve the puzzle, free the left and right streams with Ice Shot and stand on the central platform.