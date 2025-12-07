Metroid Prime 4 secret ending guide

As is tradition for the series, Metroid Prime 4 has a secret ending that can only be unlocked after reaching certain conditions.

Again, as is typical for the series, this secret ending isn’t a huge revelation, but more of an extended version of the conclusion players get for completing the game normally.

Want to know how to get the secret ending in Metroid Prime 4? Read on for the answer, and click over to our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Walkthrough Guide for more tips and upgrades.

How do I get the secret ending?

As in previous Metroid games, you’ll get the secret ending after completing the game 100%, which means collecting all items like Energy Tanks and Missile Expansions.

It also means getting a 100% scan rating, which means scanning every boss and finding all Lamorn Lore and Data Log scan locations.

It should be noted that there are several scans that can be missed during the game, meaning you won’t be able to get the secret ending.

These are Space Pirates, Troopers, and the boss in the intro area (Tanamaar), Carvex’s vines and Pollen Sac during the Fury Green boss fight, and the Swim Snatcher, Behemoth boss, and Hover Transport in Flare Pool.

It should also be noted that the last two scans in the game, Sylux and his ball form, can only be scanned after you’ve headed to the final boss in Chrono Tower.

What happens in Metroid Prime 4’s secret ending?

The end cut-scene is virtually identical to the normal ending, with Samus planting the Memory Fruit and her Psychic Crystal, reverting to the Varia Suit in the process.

However, like in previous games, the secret ending sees Samus remove her helmet, revealing her face for the first time in the game.

Samus will hang Tokabi’s good luck charm on the tree that spawns, and walk away.

In addition to this ending, you’ll also unlock an extended flashback cut-scene in the Gallery, which can be accessed from the main menu, showing the origin of Sylux.

