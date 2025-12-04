Metroid Prime 4 Scout Bot Locations: How to get 100% Items easy

Metroid Prime 4 Scout Bots make 100% runs significantly easier by highlighting every item you’re missing directly on the map.

There’s a Scout Bot hidden in each of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s six main areas, and you’ll need to have unlocked the Thunder Shot beam in order to activate them.

Scan them, Thunder Shot them, and the Scout Bot will immediately highlight all missing Missile, Shot, and Power Bomb Expansions, as well as Energy Tanks.

However, you won’t gain the ability to activate Scout Bots until near the end of the game, so it’s worth reading our Metroid Prime 4 Walkthrough to find items as you progress through the story.

Read on for all Metroid Prime 4 Scout Bot Locations.

Metroid Prime 4 – All Scout Bot Locations

Sol Valley Scout Bot

The Sol Valley Scout Bot is at the very southwest corner of the map, slightly north of the Volt Forge entrance. If you walk long the edge, you’ll eventually find a Psychic Platform that you can spawn to reach it.

Fury Green Scout Bot Location

The Fury Green Scout Bot is in Ancient Path. This can be found to the right of the door that was previously locked and held an Energy Tank near the start of the game.

Volt Forge Scout Bot Location

The Volt Forge Scout Bot is at the Tower 2 Generator, to the left as you’re look out towards the storm clouds.

Ice Belt Scout Bot Location

You can find the Ice Belt Scout Bot in the first big open area, Snowfield, where you encountered the wolves. It’s on the right as you enter the main open area.

Flare Pool Scout Bot Location

The Flare Pool Scout Bot is in Lava Lake Bridge. Ride Vi-O-La across the lava lake and it’s on the right side of the door.

Great Mines Scout Bot

The Great Mines Scout Bot is in Main Shaft Level 3, which is right next to the elevator.