Lamorn Lore and Lamorn Data Logs are the main scannable logbook entries in Metroid Prime 4, and you’ll need to find all of them to 100% the game.

The nine Lamorn Lore scan entries are all located in the first area of the game, Fury Green, while the 17 Lamorn Data Logs are spread across Ice Belt and Flare Pool.

Along with Biology, Machines, and Technology, these Lamorn Legacy scan entries are required to 100% your scans and get the best possible ending in Metroid Prime 4.

Read on for all Metroid Prime 4 Lamorn Lore and Data Log scan locations and click over to our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Walkthrough Guide for more tips and upgrades.

Lamorn Lore and Data Log scan locations

Fury Green Scan Entry locations

Lamorn Lore logbook entries can be found in the form of stone tablets located around Fury Green. There are ten of them to find, and this is where they are:

The First Steps: In the first area you spawn in, Quiet Overlook.

The Sacred Tree: In Ravine Outlook next to the cranes.

The Ablution: In Cliffside Gate.

Sacred Relic: Next to where you collect the Psychic Glove.

The Crossing: In Bridge Landing, before you cross the bridge.

Lekhash, Vahkuun, Shei, and Thesarh: Scan the statues in Path of Reflection

Ice Belt Scan Entry locations

Lamorn Data Log logbook entries come in the form of small data pads placed around the environment. Here’s where you can find them in Ice Belt:

Endeavour: In Bio-Labs Security, near the first Psychic Lock Unit.

Security: In Cryopod Prep.

Gift: In Tracking Operations.

Anxiety: Next to the Save Room near the second Psychic Lock Unit

Attempt: In Storage Corridor near the previous entry.

Limit: In the corner of the room with the Griever specimens in cryopods.

Breakthrough: In Surgery Corridor.

Awakening: In Medical Hub.

Analysis: In Recovery Bay, in the room with the TK Code on the wall.

Resignation: In the hall after the second Psychic Lock Unit.

Records: In Lower Airlock.

Query: In Energy Regulator.

Prayer: In Power Generator.

Flare Pool Scan Entry locations

Just like in Ice Belt, the Lamorn Data Log logbook entries come in the form of small data pads placed around the environment. Here’s where you can find the remaining entries in Flare Pool: