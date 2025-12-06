Metroid Prime 4 – How to enter Ice Belt

Metroid Prime 4’s Ice Belt is one of the earlier areas in the game, but you won’t be able to enter it until you’ve unlocked a specific weapon upgrade.

After you’ve completed Volt Forge for the first time, Myles will suggest that you can go to either of two areas across Sol Valley next – but this isn’t entirely true.

With this guide, we’ll show you how to enter Ice Belt in Metroid Prime 4 and the suit upgrades you’ll need to do it. Click over to our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Walkthrough Guide for more tips.

How do you enter Ice Belt in Metroid Prime 4?

Although you can visit Ice Belt immediately after finishing Volt Forge, you won’t be able to enter it due to a frozen door.

First, you must visit Flare Pool on the southeast of the Sol Valley Map. Once you’re inside, progress until you reach the bridge where the cut-scene plays (Lava Lake Bridge) and then backtrack the way you came.

Psy-Bots will appear from a door, defeat them and enter inside. Here, you’ll find a crane holding the Fire Chip. Get it by climbing on top and using Morph Ball. Backtrack to Myles’s Base Camp in Fury Green, and he’ll give you the Fire Shot.

Now you can head to Ice Belt and use Fire Shot to freeze the frozen door blocking your entrance.

