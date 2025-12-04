Metroid Prime 4 Guide: What are Green Energy Crystals?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s Green Energy Crystals are the main collectible in the game’s desert hub world, Sol Valley, and can be used for important upgrades.

They’re scattered all around Sol Valley and can be difficult to gather in large numbers. When you have enough though, you’ll be able to head to a specific location and unlock new abilities.

What are Metroid Prime 4’s Green Energy Crystals? Read on, we’ll show you how to get them easily and how to use them for upgrades. For more detailed tips, read our Metroid Prime 4 walkthrough.

What are Green Energy Crystals?

The Green Energy Crystals are located all around Sol Valley and can be smashed and collected using Vi-O-La, either by boosting, or firing projectiles.

They come in the form of large crystals in the desert, bags of crystals inside Metroid Prime 4’s Shrines, and large Gibardaum rocks in specific parts of the Sol Valley Map.

You can track how many Green Crystals you’ve collected via the Mission menu, accessed by pressing the minus button.

How do I use Green Crystals for upgrades?

Once you have enough Green Energy Crystals for an upgrade, head to Alter of Legacy, which is next to Miles’s Base Camp in Fury Green.

Deposit the Crystals into the statue using the nearby button, and you’ll receive upgrades for your weapon, psychic abilities, and power suit.

The Green Energy unlocks are the Psychic Beam Upgrade, Control Beam Boost, Green Energy Crystal Finder, and the Legacy Suit.

The Legacy Suit can generate a protective barrier, making Samus temporarily invincible, by sacrificing 35 Missile ammunition.

How to get Green Energy Easily

In the early game, the easiest way to collect Green Energy is by exploring the Sol Valley map and shooting the bags inside shrines.

However, it becomes much easier to collect Green Energy after you unlock the Power Bomb near the end of the game, enabling you to destroy the Gibardaum rocks.

Here’s where you can find them: