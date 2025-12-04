Metroid Prime 4 – All Missile Expansion locations guide

Missile Expansions are one of the most important collectible items in Metroid Prime 4 – with this guide, we’ll show you how to find 100% of them.

Missile Expansions are usually well hidden in the environment and often require puzzle solving or a specific suit upgrade in order to reach.

Later in the game, you’ll gain the ability to activate hidden Scout Bots to display any missing items directly on your map, but if you don’t want to miss any during the story and have to backtrack, this guide will help you out.

So read on for all Metroid Prime 4 Missile Expansion Locations and click over to our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Walkthrough Guide for more tips and upgrades.

Metroid Prime 4 – All Missile Expansion Locations

SOL VALLEY MISSILE EXPANSIONS

There’s a Missile Expansion near the most central south point of the map, high in the air inside a hole in a rock, which you can collect by boosting up a ramp.

There are three Missile Expansions you can retrieve in Sol Valley using the Psychic Lasso : In front of Ice Belt, In front of Volt Forge, and to the northeast of Chrono Tower.

There’s a Psychic Boost Rail on the left just outside of the Ice Belt building, which will fire you to a Missile Expansion. This requires Grapple to reach.

Inside the Source of Spring Shrine in the far southeast, in front of the three platforms with streams, find the Morph Ball tunnel on the left to collect a Missile Expansion.

With the Mech Part in front of Fury Green. Hit the crane’ switch with a Control Beam to get a Missile Expansion.

With the Mech Part to the south. Hit the hatch with Thunder Shot to reach a Missile Expansion.

With the Mech Part in the central north. Inside, there’s a Missile Expansion in a crate.

Search around So Valley For Tokabi’s camp (look for the smoke) and he will hand you a different expansion each time you find him, the first is a Missile Expansion.

FURY GREEN MISSILE EXPANSIONS

In the Morph Ball tunnel in Broken Hall right before Miles, there’s a Missile Expansion you can reach using bombs.

In Grove of the Sacred Tree, before the large bridge to the temple, there’s a wall you can bomb to reveal a Missile Expansion.

When you land with the Cargo Launcher, use the Psychic Visor to spawn the Psychic Platforms on your left to collect a Missile Expansion.

In Cliffside Gate in the central area there are Psychic Platforms leading to a Missile Expansion.

In Resin Creek you can use Morph Ball bombs to collect the Missile Expansion.

In the room with the mech in it, Reflection Chamber, you can use a Super Missile on the crate for a Missile Expansion.

VOLT FORGE MISSILE EXPANSIONS

In Tower 2 on the top floor, press the nearby switch to activate the Morph Ball maze in the floor to reach a Missile Expansion.

In Tower 3‘s Certification, an Expansion is hidden behind a wall that can be destroyed by missiles.

In front of the door back to Sol Valley, there’s a Missile Expansion hidden behind one of the large containers.

In the first room you enter upon return, Loading Airlock, use the Boost Ball device to smash the two hanging crates together, revealing a Missile Expansion.

On the Irradiation Floor (the room with the moving platforms), enter the central cylinder via a Morph Ball hole, then use Boost Ball to reach the Missile Expansion at the top.

In Tower 2 Processing, use Boost Ball on the central switch for a Missile Expansion.

On the road track between Tower 1 and 3, there’s a Missile Expansion above the Tower 1 entrance. Use Control Beam to hit the switch, then collect it.

Back in Tower 3 Certification, near the Test Track, lasso and Thunder Shot the generator for a Missile Expansion.

ICE BELT MISSILE EXPANSIONS

In one of the first rooms, Loading Crane, collect the Missile Expansion behind the gate, opened by using a bomb switch next to it.

Near the room where you find the Lasso, opposite the Map Station room, there’s a Missile Expansion in Bio-Labs Access.

When you reach Surgery Corridor, there’s a Morph Ball tunnel leading to another Missile Expansion.

In Staging Corridor, there’s a Missile Expansion in one of the rooms which can be accessed via Morph Ball tunnel.

In Ancient Temple, where you unlock the Psychic Spider Ball, turn around and collect the Missile Expansion below the door you came in.

Ride the Elevator down to Elevator Landing where the boss fight was. Unlock the large door with Thunder Shot for a Missile Expansion.

Complete the Morph Ball pinball machine in Lobby Conduit for a Missile Expansion.

In Storage Bay, drop down to the floor below and use Morph Ball to reach a Missile Expansion.

FLARE POOL MISSILE EXPANSIONS

As soon as you enter, use the Psychic Visor to activate the platforms on the right and reach the Missile Expansion.

Right before you enter Lava Lake Bridge, in Shoreline Access, there's a lava waterfall you can freeze to collect a Missile Expansion.

In Volcano Heart, where you fought the first boss, a Missile Expansion can be found on the lava.

Boost up the halfpipe in Undercarriage, reach the Spider track, and collect the Missile Expansion .

Missile Expansion In Pressure Monitoring, scan, Lasso, and Thunder Shot the generator for a Shot Expansion and a Missile Expansion.

In Cooling Room, destroy the turret and collect the Missile Expansion behind it.

In Energy Extraction, ride the Spider tracks to collect a Missile Expansion.

In Overseer Room, use Control Beam to hit the three antennae on the ceiling for a Missile Expansion.

Also in Overseer Room, there’s another Missile Expansion behind a fence, in the room where you fight multiple bots.

GREAT MINES MISSILE EXPANSIONS