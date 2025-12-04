Metroid Prime 4 all Mech Parts locations guide

Metroid Prime 4 Mech Parts are a key late-game collectible required to complete the game, fix the mech, and reach the final area, Chrono Tower.

You may have found the Mech Parts scattered around Sol Valley in various Federation outposts and be unsure what to do with them.

With this guide, we’ll show you how to find all the Mech Parts and how to transport them back to Base Camp to access Chrono Tower. For more detailed tips, read our Metroid Prime 4 walkthrough.

What are Mech Parts?

There are a total of six Mech Parts in Metroid Prime 4. Samus needs them to fix the crashed mech and take down the force field around Chrono Tower.

Most of them are located in Federation Wreckages around Sol Valley, and you’ll need to have unlocked Teleporter Patches in order to send them back to Base Camp.

What do I do with the Mech Parts?

After you finish the game’s fifth main area, Great Mines, for the first time, Miles will tell you he needs to figure out a way to remove the force field around Chrono Tower.

First, you need to find Tokabi camping in the southeast corner of Sol Valley, in front of Flare Pool. You can easily find his camp by looking for the smoke in the air. Speak to him to collect the Teleporter Chip.

Take the chip to Miles at Fury Green’s Base Camp, and he’ll give you the Teleporter Patches, which you can use to send the Mech Parts back to base.

Where are the Mech Parts?

Five of the Mech Parts are located in Sol Valley, four of which you can see on the map above, marked by freen icons. Here’s how to get them:

The Mech Part in front of Fury Green is beneath a crashed vehicle. Lasso the vehicle to reach the Mech Part underneath.

The southmost Mech Part is on the roof of the building.

In the central north, the Mech Part is hanging from above. Thunder Shot it down to reach it.

In the east, you’ll find the Mech Part on the ground, but a boss will quickly swallow it up. Battle the boss (boost attack into its tail) to defeat it, then enter its mouth with Morph Ball and use Power Bomb.

The final So Valley Mech Part isn’t marked on the map: it’s on the left of the entrance building to Ice Belt. Access it via the path inside.

The sixth and final Mech Part is located inside Flare Pool. Head to Lava Lake Bridge and Power Bomb the rocks blocking the entrance on the lake. In the next room, battle Behemoth by shooting its weak points, then collect the final Mech Part.