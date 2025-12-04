Metroid Prime 4 All Energy Tank Locations Guide

Energy Tanks are one of the most essential items in Metroid Prime 4, and with this guide, we’ll make sure you don’t miss any of them.

As is tradition for the Metroid series, each Energy Tank in Prime 4 will gift you an extra 100 units of health energy, so it’s fair to say you’ll want to pick them up as soon as you can.

Some Energy Tanks you’ll find during the Metroid Prime 4 story, or after boss fights, but others are well hidden or require suit upgrades. In our guide below, we’ve posted these energy tanks in the order that you’ll be able to obtain them during the story.

So read on for all 13 Metroid Prime 4 Energy Tank Locations and click over to our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Walkthrough Guide for more tips and upgrades.

Note: This guide doesn’t include the Energy Tank collected during the opening scene in the Tanamaar Federation Research Facility, as it’s part of the introductory tutorial and temporary.

METROID PRIME 4 – ALL ENERGY TANK LOCATIONS

Energy Tank #1 – Fury Green

After you unlock Psychic Glove, backtrack to the large locked door you passed earlier in Cliffside Gate, and pull the Motes from the nearby statue to unlock the door. Trace the pattern on the Psychic Container to reveal the game’s first Energy Tank.

Energy Tank #2 – Volt Forge

The second Energy Tank can’t be missed. After you defeat Sylux for the first time in Volt Forge, he’ll drop the item at the end of the battle.

Energy Tank #3 – Ice Belt

The next Energy Tank is in the generator room with the large turbines. After you activate the generator and the power turns back on, find the Morph Ball vent in the corner of the room, shoot it with a missile, then roll through to find the Energy Tank.

Energy Tank #4 – Sol Valley, Ladder of Thought Shrine

In Sol Valley, find the Ladder of Thought Shrine just north of Fury Green, along the edge of the map. Once inside, use your Psychic Glove to move the platforms, but before you enter the door, burn the web on the right with Fire Shot to reveal a Morph Ball tunnel containing the next Energy Tank.

Energy Tank #5 – Flare Pool

This Energy Tank is tough to miss. As you progress through the facility for the first time with Duke, after you solve the closed shutter door puzzle (with Control Beam), you’ll eventually reach the Overseer Room. The Energy tank is in a connected room called Storage Room.

Energy Tank #6 – Volt Forge

When you return to Volt Forge and battle Sylux for a second time, after defeating him, he’ll drop the next Energy Tank.

Energy Tank #7 – Green Fury

Once you’ve obtained all Beam types and solved the puzzles behind the door types in the room with the statue, which is located between Miles and the Cargo Launcher (and directly opposite the latter), it will unlock and give you an Energy Tank.

Energy Tank #8 – Sol Valley

In front of the structure containing the entrance to Volt Forge, on the left side, you’ll find a pillar that can only be unlocked with Thunder Shot. Blast it for an Energy Tank.

Energy Tank #9 – Ice Belt

Once you’ve unlocked Grapple, head to Ice Canyon (the windy outside area) and swing across the Psychic Grapple points to reach the Energy Tank.

Energy Tank #10 – Sol Valley

This Energy Tank is hidden inside of a secret door behind the entrance to the Ring of Thunder Shrine, which is located south of Chrono Tower.

Energy Tank #11 – Great Mines

Once you reach Main Shaft Level 2, which is the room with the bridges, spawn the Psychic Platforms at the end of the room to reach the Energy Tank.

Energy Tank #12 – Flare Pool

Return to Volcano Heart (where you fought the first boss), which is now a pool of lava you can drive around on Vi-O-La. Find the rock with the Energy Tank lodged into it, shoot it, and a chase will ensure as it’s grabbed by a creature. Use boost to catch it.

Energy Tank #13 – Great Mines

The final Energy Tank in Metroid Prime 4 is hidden in Chasm Tunnel, which is reached by using a Power Bomb on the blocked entrance in Main Nest Tunnel in Level 3. In the Morph Ball tunnel, use Boost Ball to reach the Tank.