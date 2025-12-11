Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y location Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension

Looking for Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension?

Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y debut in Mega Dimension, and Raichu becomes one of the few Pokémon with multiple different Mega Dimension options. In this Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y guide, we’ll show you where to get Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y, as well as the items required to Mega Evolve them.

So read on to find out where to get Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y location

Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y are rewards for a side quest in Hyperspace Lumiose. In order to complete this side quest, you’ll have to have completed two quests in the main game. The first is “A Use for an Evolution Stone” which is the second side quest in the game and can’t be missed, and the second is a quest that will see you battle against an Alolan Raichu with your Kanto Raichu.

You can find this quest directly outside the Quasartico Inc building in Lumiose City. You’ll see a trainer standing alone with an Alolan Raichu. Speak to her to begin her quest.

Once you’ve finished both of these quests, a new quest will pop up for you in the Mega Dimesion DLC. This quest will lead you to Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y. It can be found in the northern part of the city, and will require one of Ansha’s donuts in order to travel to Hyperspace Lumiose.

When you reach Hyperspace Lumiose, you’ll find both trainers and their Raichu. They’ll then challenge you to a battle, with both Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y vs your Pokémon. Defeat Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y and the trainers will reward you with the Mega Stones for Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y.

That’s it, that’s all you need to do to get Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension. This quest opens early in the DLC, so just make sure you’ve done the necessary quests in the main game to get access to this chance to catch Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y.