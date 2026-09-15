Marvel’s Wolverine Poseidon’s Kiss Trophy Guide: Activate the kissing toilet in the Tokyo bar bathroom

Looking for the Poseidon’s Kiss Trophy in Marvel’s Wolverine?

While most of Marvel’s Wolverine‘s trophies are very easy to unlock, with the majority of them being tied to story progression or collectibles, a few of them require the player to interact with specific areas of the game that aren’t completely necessary.

The Poseidon’s Kiss Trophy is a Bronze Trophy in Marvel’s Wolverine. To earn the trophy, the player has to activate the kissing toilet in the Tokyo bar bathroom. In this guide, we’ll show you where in Tokyo you can find this bathroom and how to activate the kissing toilet.

Activate the kissing toilet in the Tokyo bar bathroom

To earn the Poseidon’s Kiss Trophy, first play the game until you reach the One Last Mission chapter of the story. This takes place in Tokyo and features both Wolverine and Jean. During the mission, you’ll be tailing a target with Jean.

As you progress, you’ll burst into a bar that is full of patrons who react with shock when you appear. This will cause a short cutscene. When you reach this part of the mission, do downstairs and into the basement of the bar. Here you’ll find the bathroom. This bathroom is extremely dark when you enter it, but you’ll see a prompt to interact with something using the Triangle button.

Do this, and a short animation will play. This is how you unlock the Poseidon’s Kiss Trophy in Marvel’s Wolverine, and also how you find one of the Whisky Bottles.