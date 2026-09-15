Marvel’s Wolverine Greased Trophy Guide: Read Callisto’s journal in her Vancouver garage

Wondering how to read Callisto’s journal in her Vancouver garage in Marvel’s Wolverine? This guide explains how.

The Greased Trophy in Marvel’s Wolverine tasks you with reading Callisto’s journal in her Vancouver garage. Callisto is one of the Mutants that Wolverine encounters during the story, and this trophy gives you a bit of insight into the character if you can find it.

Most players will probably run right past this area when they first play the game; however, with this Greased Trophy guide, you can read Callisto’s journal in her Vancouver garage and unlock the trophy.

Thankfully this trophy can be earned via chapter select, so even if you miss it the first time, you can easily jump back into the chapter via the Nightmare Cabin.

Read Callisto’s journal in her Vancouver garage

The Greased Trophy can be unlocked during The One Who Got Away. This is the chapter that begins with Logan tracking Jean Grey through the mansion and into the industrial area directly outside of it.

Once you’ve climbed to the top of the mansion, you’ll see that Jean has made short work of the enemy forces, and Logan will comment on this. Once on the ground, keep an eye out for a wooden fence with yellow paint on it. Once you get close to it, you’ll find a blue scent trail; this is leading you to one of the Whisky Bottles.

Break this fence down, and you’ll find a hidden garage. Here you’ll find a car, the Whisky Bottle. Head over to the workbench and interact with the journal. Doing so will unlock the Greased trophy and provide more information on Callisto.