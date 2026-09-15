Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Find every Whisky Bottle in Marvel’s Wolverine

Looking for every whisky bottle in Marvel’s Wolverine? This guide will help.

There are 21 Whisky Bottles in Marvel’s Wolverine to find in Marvel’s Wolverine.

Each of the Whisky Bottles in Marvel’s Wolverine references a comic book arc from Logan’s past. Collecting these bottles gives Wolverine AP, which can be used to improve some of Wolverine’s skills.

While not every mission in the game includes a Whisky Bottle to collect, the majority of them do. We’ve listed them below in the order they appear in the story. There are zero spoilers in this guide, and when a whisky bottle appears before or after a potentially spoiler-filled moment, we’ve obfuscated the actual spoiler in all text and images.

Another thing worth noting is that you can collect these Whiskey Bottles after you’ve completed a mission by replaying it from the Nightmare Cabin.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Homecoming

The mission Homecoming contains one Whisky Bottle to find as part of the mission.

You can find the Whisky Bottle in Homecoming near the start of the mission, in Logan’s room. It is sitting near his bed on top of a small lockbox, next to a television. This is the only Whisky Bottle in this mission.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: The One That Got Away

In the mission The One That Got Away, the Whisky Bottle can be found in a garage, which can be found after you climb down from the abandoned mansion. Look for the wooden boards covering the garage like in the image below.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Raise Some Hell

In Raise Some Hell, you can find the Whisky Bottle in a break room. When in the snowy area between indoor zones, look for the yellow door shown below, and break it down. The Whisky Bottle is on a table.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Strays

There is one Whisky Bottle in the mission Strays.

You can find it on a desk in Walter’s office during a conversation about Leech. It is next to a radio and is very obvious. It is also glowing blue if you’re really struggling to find it.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Something Much Stronger

There is one Whisky Bottle in the mission Something Much Stronger.

Once you have control of Logan in the open forest area, look for a cave with a wide opening. Follow inside the cave to find the Whisky Bottle at the top of a small climbing area. This is before you interact with the wolf.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Knock Knock

There is one Whisky Bottle in Knock Knock, which can be found in a slightly more hidden place than most of the other Whisky Bottles in Marvel’s Wolverine.

Later in the mission, when you’re in one of the courtyard areas, you’ll a series of rocks that are carefully laid out in front of a smashed window, as shown in the image below. You can climb this area into a hidden reception room that has the Whisky Bottle for this mission.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Mutant Detected

The Whisky Bottle in Mutant Detected is behind a door that requires Logan to use his senses to work out the passcode.

You can find the door behind some breakable boxes next to a forklift. Simply look at the keypad and complete the simple mini-game to reveal the code.

Follow the path through this area to eventually find a hidden room with the Whisky Bottle on a desk.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: One Last Mission

In One Last Mission, the Whisky Bottle is on the balcony after you interact with Sabertooth. It’s virtually impossible to miss this one.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Get Angry

In the mission Get Angry, the Whisky Bottle is in the bathroom of the Japanese bar that you break into as part of the main mission path. After the short cutscene where you scare the patrons, head to the basement and then into the toilet.

Interact with the large face that’s in the darkness, and then behind the face there’s a Whisky Bottle.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Bad Blood

To find the Whisky Bottle in Bad Blood, when you are climbing the construction yard to get to Shiro, explore the construction site and you’ll find the Whisky Bottle. This is the area you climb after you realise you can’t go through the front door to Shiro’s tower.

It is sitting on a blue box in front of some ladders.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: In The Shadows

In The Shadows contains two Whisky Bottles to find.

The first of which can be found sitting on a table on a rooftop in Tokyo. When you get full control of Wolverine to explore the rooftops to disable the mutant detectors, start looking around and try to find the rooftop with a small table and chairs. Look for the billboards in the image above to orient yourself in the right direction. If you’re close enough, it will also trigger the blue scent line.

The second Whisky Bottle can be found when Jean and Logan head to the club that is operated by The Hand. This Whisky Bottle is sitting on a table and is impossible to miss.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Death Comes to Death

You’ll find the Whisky Bottle in Death Comes to Death very easily. When you’re following the main path of the mission, you’ll find yourself in a series of maintenance corridors with yellow paint on the floor.

As you get close to the bottle, the blue scent trail will appear. Follow this, and you’ll find the Whisky Bottle on a cart next to an XP shrine.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: We Were Wrong

In We Were Wrong, the Whisky Bottle is down an alley on a pile of bricks. Look for the Red shopfront that says “Latteste,” as seen in the image below.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Hell Followed With Him

In Hell Followed With Him, the Whisky Bottle can be found under a burned house as Logan starts to climb up towards the boss of the area. As Logan is jumping across the wooden structures on the side of the mountain, look for the building in the image below.

There are several laps hanging from it, and the roof is on fire. Jump down to the front of the house to collect the Whisky Bottle.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Way Down Low

There are two Whisky Bottles to find in Way Down Low.

The first one can be found on a side table after the initial fight when Logan and Jean face off against the new enemies. This area is more open than most of the levels in the game, allowing you to search out these Whisky Bottles.

The second one can be found when Logan is running across the roofs. After the flare goes off. You can see both locations in the images below, or you can follow the blue scent trails.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Roll The Dice

In Roll The Dice, the Whisky Bottle is found on the bar on the upper level of the starting area. Simply walk up to the bar and initiate the short cutscene.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: Field Test

In Field Test, the Whisky Bottle is on a vent just before you fight at the fish market. When you get the objective “Get to the fish market,” you’ll find yourself running across a roof towards an area near the dock with a semi-circle awning above it.

On your way, just before you jump down to the market itself, you’ll see the Whisky Bottle sitting on an AC unit.

Marvel’s Wolverine All Whisky Bottle Locations: I’m Still Here

In I’m Still Here, the Whisky Bottle can be found in the Princess Bar.

To find the Princess Bar, after the Sentinel fight, when Logan is exploring the rubble, you’ll eventually find a split path. Heading to the right will take Logan to the next area, but if you head to the left, you’ll then find a large pink building with a hole in the side of it.

This is the Princess Bar. Head through here and up the stairs to find the bottle.

Head up the stairs and look for a table that is backlit by a large window. This is where you’ll find the final Whisky Bottle in Marvel’s Wolverine.