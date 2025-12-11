Looking for Magearna in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension?

Magearna makes a return in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension. The Mythical Pokémon is available in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, the latest expansion to Pokémon Legends Z-A.

In this Magerna location Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension guide, we’ll explain which missions you have to complete in order to unlock the ability to catch Magerna, where you’ll have to be in the story, and a special Pokémon you’ll have to catch before you unlock the Magearna mission.

Magearna location Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension

To find Magearna, you first have to complete a side mission for Vinnie. Head to Quasartico Inc and you’ll find Vinnie standing in the middle of the lobby. Speak to Vinnie and he’ll explain the relationship he has with his daughter.

It is here that Vinnie reveals that he would like you to get a specific Pokémon in order to give it to his daughter as a present. The Pokémon Vinnie is looking for is Mimikyu. Mimikyu is also exclusive to Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

To find Mimikyu, you’ll have to head to Hyperspace Lumiose. As you’ll notice when you check your map, when you find an area of Hyperspace Lumiose, it will show off which Pokémon live in that area. These are grouped by type. You have to find a Hyperspace Lumiose portal that has a fairy type or a ghost type. These portals will sometimes have Mimikyu in it.

If you don’t have a portal that you are looking for, you can refresh the selection of portals by changing from day to night by resting at a bench. Do this until one with Mimikyu appears. Give it to Vinnie, and the first part of the quest will be finished.

Leave the building, and then return. When you do, you’ll see that Jett is standing with Vinnie. Speak to her and she’ll ask for help in waking Magearna. In order to do this, you’ll have to give them 999x Mega Shards. You probably already have this from the sheer volume of them you’ll find in Hyperspace Lumiose, but if not, head out and grind for them then return.

Simply hand over the Mega Shards, and you’ll be given Magearna in return, as well as Magearna’s Mega Stone.