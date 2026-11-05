All Lon Lon Ranch Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Lon Lon Ranch

All Lon Lon Ranch Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

Lon Lon Ranch hides three Gold Skulltulas in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

You’ll be able to collect all three of them once you’ve obtained the Boomerang. Make sure to visit during nighttime, as they won’t appear during the daytime.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Lon Lon Ranch Gold Skulltula locations

Up a tree

All Lon Lon Ranch Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • Behind the building on the left as you enter Lon Lon Ranch, roll into the smaller tree and a Gold Skulltula will fall down.

On the window

All Lon Lon Ranch Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • At nighttime, a Gold Skulltula will appear on the side of one of the buildings as you enter. Hit it with the Boomerang to collect your prize.

The ruined building

All Lon Lon Ranch Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • By the edge of the racetrack in the northeast corner, there’s a ruined building that will contain a Gold Skulltula at nighttime. You’ll need the Boomerang to grab it.
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