All Lon Lon Ranch Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Lon Lon Ranch
Lon Lon Ranch hides three Gold Skulltulas in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
You’ll be able to collect all three of them once you’ve obtained the Boomerang. Make sure to visit during nighttime, as they won’t appear during the daytime.
We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.
Lon Lon Ranch Gold Skulltula locations
Up a tree
- Behind the building on the left as you enter Lon Lon Ranch, roll into the smaller tree and a Gold Skulltula will fall down.
On the window
- At nighttime, a Gold Skulltula will appear on the side of one of the buildings as you enter. Hit it with the Boomerang to collect your prize.
The ruined building
- By the edge of the racetrack in the northeast corner, there’s a ruined building that will contain a Gold Skulltula at nighttime. You’ll need the Boomerang to grab it.
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