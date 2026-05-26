Lego Batman 4: Solve the Planet Puzzle in Legacy of the Dark Knight

When you’re playing the Knight at the Museum mission in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, you might encounter a secret Planet Puzzle.

It’s actually very simple to solve, but nobody gives you any hints. If you’re hunting for every Red Brick in Lego Batman, then this is a necessary puzzle to solve, and we’re breaking it down in this guide.

For everything you need to solve the Planet Puzzle and what rewards you’ll get in Lego Batman 4: Legacy of the Dark Knight, read on below.

How to solve the Planet Puzzle – Lego Batman 4

You’ll encounter the Planet Puzzle just after Firefly locks himself behind a large door, and the objective changes to “Enter code”.

The solution to the Planet Puzzle is on the walls of the room. Each planet in our solar system is represented on the walls, but only the red planet – Mars – is highlighted.

Change each projected light to shine the surface of Mars onto the sphere in the center of the room, and it will open up.

As a reward, you will earn the Firefly Red Brick, allowing you to further customise your outfits in the Batcave.