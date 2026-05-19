How long to beat Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Lego Batman 4: Legacy of the Dark Knight is the first Lego game dedicated to the Caped Crusader in over a decade, and it’s a massive leap over what we’ve previously seen from the series.

It’s visually stunning, with a huge open-world city to explore that hides literally hundreds of secrets and collectibles. You can clear through the main story’s missions pretty quickly, but if you want to collect everything, you’ll be dedicating a lot of time to the game.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how long it’ll take you to beat Lego Batman 4: Legacy of the Dark Knight – both the main story and for completion – and a full list of the story quests so you know where you are in the game.

How long to beat Lego Batman 4 LOTDK

Beating Lego Batman 4’s selection of story missions isn’t too difficult, but collecting every item in each area is a much larger task. Even with all possible assists, you’ll be stalking the city streets for hours in search of items and enough currency to buy up the cosmetic shop. This is how long it takes to beat Lego Batman 4: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Story only: 13 hours

Average playthrough (Story + some extras): 16 hours

Completionist: 50+ hours

While the story missions themselves aren’t particularly long or difficult, they’re stuffed with optional collectibles, as is the open-world city. This means you’ll be combing the city for extras for dozens of hours, and you’ll likely have to replay most of the game’s missions, too. As a result, a completionist run in Lego Batman 4 is considerably longer than your first run, but you probably already knew that.

List of all missions in Lego Batman 4 LOTDK

There are 22 main missions to enjoy in Lego Batman 4: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and many of them are split into several sections. The levels often hide a variety of important collectibles, so you should take your time and explore while playing each mission.