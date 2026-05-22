Lego Batman 4 Legacy of the Dark Knight: All Red Brick locations

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has hundreds of collectibles to pick up across its 22 main missions and its large open-world Gotham, but some of the most valuable are the 23 Red Bricks.

Each of the Red Bricks grants a new colour scheme for the 101 costumes you can collect for Batman and his partners, essentially multiplying the number of new looks you can use to flaunt your style on the streets of Gotham.

That makes Red Bricks valuable, and that’s why they’re often hard to find. In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find every Red Brick in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and how to solve the puzzles required to earn them.

All Red Brick locations and puzzle solutions – Lego Batman 4

You can find Red Bricks in two primary places in the main game: in missions and in Bat-Mite’s shop. There is also a third place to earn special Red Bricks, but most players are unlikely to ever see it.

Mission Red Brick locations and puzzle solutions

14 of the game’s Red Bricks can be found within missions, often hidden away in a side room, behind a simple puzzle. If you’re observant enough, you’ll probably pick up most of these yourself, but we’re here to identify any you’re still missing.

You can check which Red Bricks you’re missing and replay missions from the Batcomputer in the Batcave.

Infiltration, Ninja Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Continue through the temple” section of the Infiltration mission, Bruce can follow a trail of gold Studs around a building to find a crawlspace. Inside, you’ll need to place two piles of books and work with your partner to press all four floor switches down.

You will be rewarded with the Ninja Red Brick.

New Beginnings, Nautical Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Build something to reach Flass” section of the Docks mission, you’ll find the Nautical Red Brick in a building on your left, next to a hanging yellow container.

The door is locked, by the roof window is open, allowing Batman to grapple his way inside and grab the brick. Very easy.

Carmine Falcone, Filthy Rich Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Reach Falcone’s office” section of the Iceberg Lounge mission, you can find a large safe with a Red Brick inside.

The combination is 596, which can be found by looking at two pages in the room that read “59X” and “X96.” Enter it, and you’ll earn the Filthy Rich Red Brick.

The Red Hood Gang, Toxic Waste Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Follow the bears” section of the Ace Chemicals mission, you’ll likely notice a blocked up pipe containing a Red Brick.

Batman will need to go through a crawlspace — near the door that requires both players to open. Jim will need to block the green goo leaks to push the Red Brick down the pipe.

Go back to the previous pipe, block the green goo once more, and you’ll have the Toxic Waste Red Brick.

Mimes, Feline Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Find a way past the doors” section of the Shreck’s Department Store mission, you can plug in a cable to discover a short minigame.

You must guide the cat icon through the maze, collecting the silver coins along the way, and avoiding the dog icon. Once complete, you’ll be rewarded with the Feline Red Brick.

The Penguin, Gothic Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Explore Arctic World” section of the Arctic World mission, you’ll find a side room with a mysterious puzzle. You need to use Catwoman to cut the glass open and retrieve the red umbrella first.

Now, place the red umbrella on the centre podium. Next, use Catwoman’s whip on the nearby switch to rotate the red umbrella to face the caged Red Brick. This will release the brick, giving you the Gothic Red Brick.

Flugelheim, Artist Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Disable the security gate” section of The Party Man mission, Catwoman can find a cat flap to send her kitty through.

At the end of the tunnel, you’ll emerge in a computer room. Hop around the shelves in the room to find yet another cat flap, and at the end of that, you’ll find the Artist Red Brick.

Joker, Showbiz Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Release the balloons” section of The Big Dukeroo mission, Catwoman can find a window glowing with a pink light that she can use to enter a building.

In here, the large TV can be pushed and pulled to be repositioned. You need to use Catwoman’s cat to jump on the table, to the TV, and then on the bookcase, where you’ll find a cat flap.

This will lead the cat into the next room, where the Showbiz Red Brick can be found on the nearby fireplace.

Two-Face, Clown Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Defeat the enemies” final stretch of the Haly’s Circus mission, Bruce can stand on the test of strength switch, revealing three targets to hit.

Hit all of them in one shot using Robin’s weapon before the weight descends, and you’ll be rewarded with the Clown Red Brick.

Kite Man, Power Plant Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Destroy the giant plant’s pods” section of the Power Plants mission, Robin can use his staff to open up a side room containing a Red Brick floating in the centre.

Use Robin’s cable gun to strap the battery to the floating battery compartment on the right side wall. This will give you the ability to open and close the large hatch.

Close the hatch – sealing the Red Brick inside – and then have Batman climb onto the air streams. Now open the hatch, allowing Batman to grab the Power Plant Red Brick.

Poison Ivy, Flower Power Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Find Dr. Isley’s lab” section of the Botanical Gardens mission, you’ll find a plant lab side room with a sealed Red Brick.

Simply place the Red and Green plants on the two pedestals connected to the machine, and the resulting plant will release the Flower Power Red Brick for you.

Firefly, Fire Breather Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Enter code” section of the Knight at the Museum mission, you can find a side room with four lights pointed at a large orb. These lights make the orb look like a planet, and if you look at the walls in this room, only one planet is highlighted.

Turn all of the lights red, and the orb will open, revealing the Fire Breather Red Brick.

Mr. Freeze, Ice Age Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Shut down the energy shield” section of The Ice Man Cometh mission boss fight, you might want to actually focus on the other side of the room.

There’s a generator high up on the real wall, and Nightwing needs to open each of the energy gates to open up where the Red Brick is hiding. First use Batgirl to open the energy gate covered by a grate – there’s a yellow and red switch just above it she needs to hit – and then use Nightwing to hit all three energy gates from right to left.

You’ll be rewarded with the Ice Age Red Brick.

The League of Shadows Returns, Bats Red Brick location and puzzle

During the “Go to Wayne Tower” section of the A Shadow Over Gotham mission, Nightwing can find a garbage truck he can charge with his staff.

Batgirl can then use her hacking device to have the truck move. This not only provides cover from incoming missiles, but will give you the Bats Red Brick.

Bat-Mite shop Red Bricks

There are nine Red Bricks that can only be obtained by buying them from Bat-Mite. They cost 25k Studs each and will appear in his shop in place of an alt costume fairly randomly.

You can either keep checking out the various Bat-Mite shops around Gotham and in the Batcave to see if a Red Brick will appear, or you can use our Stud farm guide and buy up all the costumes, guaranteeing the Red Bricks will be on sale.

Construction Red Brick

Festive Red Brick

Sporty Red Brick

Glitch Red Brick

GCPD Red Brick

Beauty Red Brick

Magic Red Brick

Futuristic Red Brick

Groovy Red Brick

Special Red Bricks

All 23 Red Bricks from the completion screen can be acquired via the methods we listed above, but there are some special Red Bricks that can only be acquired through special means.

Golden Red Brick

We’ve only seen the Golden Red Brick in YouTube videos online, and it appears that you can only acquire it by redeeming codes associated with Lego Batman products — specifically, the physical Lego sets. If you’re a Lego collector with Lego Batman in your collection, make sure to redeem those codes, and the special Golden Red Brick will be yours.