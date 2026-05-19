Lego Batman 4: How to farm Studs fast in Legacy of the Dark Knight

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now, and if you want to unlock everything the game has to offer, you’ll be paying a lot of Studs.

Studs are the currency that you’ll be familiar with in all Lego games, and here you’ll be using it in a special shop, upgrading your Batcave, and more. To get everything that’s on offer, you’ll need millions of Studs, which is no small task.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to maximise the amount of Studs you earn from everything you do, and one way you can earn Studs infinitely, even if it’s not the fastest method. Read on to farm all the Studs you need in Lego Batman 4: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Unlock your Stud Multipliers – Lego Batman 4

From the Map screen, scroll over to the Skills menu, and in the Exploration section, you’ll see a bunch of obvious upgrades that’ll make you a more capable Stud collector. This is the list of essential Exploration skills you need to farm Studs:

Hyper Combo

Stud Magnet

Stud Magnet 2

Hyper Combo 2

Stud Combo Duration

Speedy Stud Combo

These will massively boost the number of Studs you can gather. If you have extra Gold Bricks to spend on more skills, you should also grab Collectible Detective to find treasures (which hold Studs) faster, and Stealthy Studs from the Combat tree to increase your multiplier when you take down foes. Any skills that give you more take-down options will obviously result in more Studs gained from your stealthy escapades, thanks to Stealthy Studs.

Unlock the Infinite Stud Cache in the Batcave – Lego Batman 4

Pause the game, head over to the Extras menu, and you’ll find an option to participate in a Lego survey. You’ll need to scan a QR code with your phone and complete it via your phone’s browser, but it’s worth it.

Once the survey is complete, you’ll be given an eight-digit code to enter in the Redeem Code section of the Extras menu. This code will reward you with the Stud Cache. This sits in your garage, near your vehicles, and can be opened for a decent-sized stud windfall. With all of the skills we mentioned equipped, you’ll earn around 30,000 Studs each time you open the Stud Cache, which isn’t bad at all.

The best part about the Stud Cache is that it replenishes and can be opened every time you visit the Batcave. This means you can leave the Batcave for Gotham City, and then instantly travel back to open the Stud Cache again. It’s not necessarily the fastest way to farm Studs – depending on your fast travel load times – but it’s a nice bonus to receive each time you return to the Batcave, and can be abused if you need a bit more cash to buy one or two items. Please note that you’ll need to restart the game before the Stud Cache spawns in the Batcave for the first time.

Drive recklessly – Lego Batman 4

Destructible items always drop Studs when broken apart, and one of the fastest ways to destroy a lot of items really fast is by driving very recklessly around Gotham City in the Batmobile.

The Batmobile is massive and doesn’t take damage from a few scrapes and bumps, so you can drive it through any objects you see lying around the alleyways, docks, factories, and streets of Gotham City. The amount you receive will, of course, multiply thanks to the skills we outlined above.

Use Jim Gordon – Lego Batman 4

Finally, we have Commissioner Jim Gordon, Batman’s most faithful companion. He’s always been helpful to Bruce Wayne, but now he’s packing a completely absurd and hilariously springy gun. The Rebound Launcher fires bouncy rubber bullets that’ll home in on anything they can do damage to, resulting in showers of Studs if you’re in a place with enough objects.

Use the Workbench to get the Splitter upgrade on the Rebound Launcher, and then take him out into the open world, or even compatible missions, and abuse the Rebound Launcher as much as possible. Keep this up over the course of the whole game, and you’ll be rolling in Studs. Combine this with the other tips in this guide, and you should never run out.