KCD2: Full Balatro Jester’s Visit update quest and rewards explained

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has had some brand new items added to the game as part of a Balatro crossover event.

In KCD2, you can now meet Jimbo the Jester, who speaks highly of his newfound card game known as Poker. Getting him to spawn feels like a mission in and of itself, but then you’ll also need to take his new dice, badge, and even his outfit if you’re feeling daring.

For everything you need to know to get all possible rewards from KCD2’s new Balatro crossover update, just read through our guide below.

How to find the Hangman’s Halter Tavern location – KCD2

The Hangman’s Halter Tavern is located in the center of Kuttenberg, which is located in the second of KCD2’s two open-world areas.

If you’re already a Kuttenberg regular, you’ll be able to fast travel to the marker in the center of Kuttenberg, which will transport you just outside the Hangman’s Halter Tavern. Easy to find, but Jimbo is a bit harder.

How to make Jimbo the Balatro spawn – KCD2

If you stand in place and repeatedly wait and sleep, Jimbo is very unlikely to show up. Forcing Jimbo to spawn is a bit random, but it should happen if you spend time away from Kuttenberg before returning.

We travelled to the Devil’s Den and slept in a bed. The next day, we returned to Kuttenberg and found Jimbo waiting for us.

If you’ve already met and played against Jimbo, it can take up to seven full in-game days for him to spawn again. As a result, we recommend making a save just before you first encounter Jimbo.

How to earn Balatro’s Die and Tin Balatro Badge – KCD2

When you get to talking with Jimbo, simply hear him out and be polite about it. He’ll describe the game of Poker, and introduce you to the idea with the Balatro’s Die. This comes with the Joker’s Head on one side, which can be used as any number during a game of dice.

Play a game of dice against Jimbo and be the first to get to 1500 points to earn both the Balatro’s Die and the Tin Balatro’s Badge, which Jimbo doesn’t even mention. Again, replaying Jimbo afterwards is quite difficult, so we recommend you make a save before encountering him for the first time.

How to get Jimbo’s Balatro jester outfit – KCD2

After beating Jimbo at dice, you might also want to take his outfit. You absolutely can, you just have to be sneaky about it.

Follow Jimbo, and he’ll slowly walk out of Kuttenberg. When you find yourself somewhere quiet, sneak up behind him and knock him out. Now you’ll be able to rob him, which includes his full outfit and unique weapon. This isn’t a particularly useful outfit, and the weapon isn’t very powerful, but you’ll be able to explore the world of KCD2 dressed as a full Balatro jester. It doesn’t get much better than that.