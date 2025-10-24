Is Mewtwo in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
You may be close to completing your Pokedex and wondering if a few of your favourite Legendary Pokémon have made it into Pokémon Legends Z-A .
This guide deals with Mewtwo, the legendary Pokémon of the Kanto region.
- No, currently Mewtwo isn’t in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
Despite being one of the most popular Pokémon in the first generation of Pokémon, Mewtwo hasn’t made it into Pokémon Legends Z-A. Many expected the Legendary Pokémon to make it into Pokémon Legends Z-A due to Mewtwo’s presence in Pokémon X and Pokémon Y.
Mewtwo is also one of the only Pokémon with multiple Mega Evolutions, and with Pokémon Z-A’s focus on Mega Evolution, it seemed obvious that Mewtwo would appear, but currently, Pokémon Legends Z-A only features three Legendary Pokémon: Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde.
Will Mewtwo appear in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC?
We think Mewtwo is an obvious candidate for Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, and it’s not only because an image of Mewtwo has appeared in the game’s files. The upcoming DLC will introduce Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y. Which other Pokémon has this rather unique trait of two different Mega Evolutions?
Mewtwo will likely join Pokémon Legends Z-A as part of the upcoming DLC, but for now, Mewtwo is currently missing from this new Kalos adventure.