Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All safe codes and chest combinations

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has some great puzzles, but some of them can have you feel like you’re losing your mind.

That’s especially true when it comes to some of the code ciphers and riddles related to safe codes. There are more than a dozen safes and chests that must be unlocked with codes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and a few more were added in The Order of Giants DLC.

If you aren’t in the mood to sleuth through notes or you’re already pulling your hair out, then we have what you need. In this guide, we’re breaking down every safe and chest code and combination, where you can find them, and the rewards you’ll get, including The Order of Giants DLC.

If you need to open a safe or chest in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you’re in the right place. Now, you just need to read our breakdown below. Remember, accessing these areas will be much easier if you collect all disguises in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Vatican safe codes – Indiana Jones Great Circle

There are seven safe or chest codes to find and open in the Vatican section of the game.

Belvedere Courtyard chest code

Location: Inside a military tent

Belvedere Courtyard safe code: 5238

Reward: Skill Book and cash

Found on a ticket stub looted from a nearby drawer.

Sistine Chapel safe code

Location: Sistine Chapel Office

Sistine Chapel safe code: 4471

Reward: Forged Book, Skill Book

Inspecting the statues and notes in the Sistine Chapel Office will begin the Secret of Secrets Mystery. Solving it will reward you with the code for the safe in the room.

Post Office chest code

Location: Post Office cellar

Post Office safe code: 1136

Reward: Adventure Book

Once you have the Cellar Key from the Excavation Site, you can open the cellar underneath the Post Office. Defeating the guard inside will give you a cryptic hint to open the nearby chest (November 1936).

A Date To Remember mystery chest code

Location: Museum Wing Courtyard

A Date To Remember chest code: 6380

Reward: Vatican Medicine

Inside a military tent in a Courtyard near the Museum Wing. A series of notes in the area will allow you to deduce the chest code. This will complete the A Date To Remember mystery.

Museum side room safe code

Location: In a side room near the Museum Wing Courtyard

Museum side room safe code: 7171

Reward: Lost Artifact

This side room has a safe inside and a lit lamp. Turn off the lamp to reveal the code.

Borgia Tower safe code

Location: Past a door opened with Giuliana’s Key

Borgia Tower safe code: 5873

Reward: 4x Mystery Notes

You’ll need to cross-reference the circled letters in the Italian Poem with the Polybius Square Diagram to uncover the code.

Signs of Trouble mystery safe code

Location: Excavation Site

Signs of Trouble safe code: 1891

Reward: Mystery Note and cash

You’ll start this mystery at the Sistine Chapel via the Gina’s Request note. The safe is inside the building in the Excavation Site.

All Gizeh safe codes – Indiana Jones Great Circle

There are another five safes and chests to find codes for and open up in the Gizeh region.

Egyptian Numeral Code chest code

Location: In the building South of the Worker’s Camp

Egyptian Numeral Code chest code: 3262

Reward: Ancient Relic and cash

Found in one of the military buildings South of the Worker’s Camp. Decipher the Egyptian Numeral Code note for the chest code in the same room.

Vehicle Depot safe code

Location: In the bed of a truck in the Vehicle Depot

Vehicle Depot safe code: 0805

Reward: Harvest Stele

You can find the Code Letter with the solution on nearby in the Vehicle Depot.

Cloud Atlas mystery chest code

Location: Middle of the map, Southeast of Worker’s Camp

Cloud Atlas mystery chest code: 0609

Reward: Gizeh Medicine and cash

Inside the small, corrugated steel buildings. Code can be deciphered with the Cloud Atlas Page and Cloud Status Logbook.

Bright Future mystery safe code

Location: Between two palm trees near a truck

Bright Future mystery safe code: 0926

Reward: Active dynamite

The approximate location will be highlighted when you begin the mystery. Mystery begins when you find the Nazi Note and Pohl’s Letter in a nearby base.

Voss’ Headquarters basement safe code

Location: Basement of Voss’ HQ

Voss’ HQ basement safe code: 40926

Reward: Ancient Relic, cash, pistol

You can find the Code Note in Voss’ HQ on a desk, and it will give you the code. All you need to do is head to the basement and open the safe. This safe is almost unique, using five digits instead of four.

All Sukhothai safe codes – Indiana Jones Great Circle

Sukhothai is the final area you can explore in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and there are five more safes and chests for you to open up with the codes we break down below.

Voss’ Gold Stash safe code

Location: Voss’ Camp, Northeast corner

Voss’ Gold Stash safe code: 5484

Reward: Cash

Voss’ Gold Stash will be mentioned several times, but it’s quite easy to miss. You can loot the Code Instructions from the guard in the room.

A Game Of Wits mystery safe code

Location: Voss’ Camp, North corner

A Game Of Wits mystery safe code: 3186

Reward: Cash

The A Game Of Wits mystery will begin when you find the Lorenzo’s Challenge and Mak-Yek Rules notes.

A Timely Arrival mystery chest code

Location: Wat Chana Songkhram

A Timely Arrival mystery safe code: 59404

Reward: Sukhothai Medicine and cash

You’ll find the Shipment Paper and Code Lookup Table nearby. You can use the two to decipher the chest code you need. Yes, it’s another rare five-digit code.

Counting Letters mystery safe code

Location: Wat Mahathat, South side

Counting Letters mystery safe code: 4134

Reward: Adventure Book and cash

Mystery begins with the Bartolomeo’s Challenge note. Inside the building, there’s a code cipher tool, similar to the one you will have used in the Himalayas.

Path Of Tigers mystery safe code

Location: Jongdang’s Hut

Path Of Tigers mystery safe code: 2480

Reward: Mystery Note, Skill Book

At the end of the Path of Tigers mystery, you’ll need to open up a lockbox. You’ll be pointed to the correct location – Jongdang’s Hut, just South of the main village – via the Painted Message and Rebels Photograph notes.

All Order of Giants DLC safe codes – Indiana Jones Great Circle

The Order of Giants DLC will take Indy to a brand new part of Rome, built exclusively for the DLC. It also has three puzzling safes to open along the way that we’ll break down below.

Dock building dynamite safe code

Location: River dock, small building on the South side of the dock

Dock building safe code: 1234

Reward: Dynamite

Early on in the DLC, when Indy needs to find a boat on a small dock manned by fascists, you can find DiMaggio’s Note. This will reveal the code.

Ricci’s Basement safe code

Location: Ricci’s basement bedroom

Ricci’s Basement safe code: 4768

Reward: Ricci’s Basement Key, Nero’s Letter

In Ricci’s bedroom, where Pio the parrot is, you can find the Code to Safe note wedged between some books behind a bust. The safe is opposite the code.

Cloaca Maxima safe code

Location: Cloaca Maxima sewer, South central tunnel

Cloaca Maxima safe code: 5742

Reward: Lost Artifact, Pistol

In the Cloaca Maxima sewer section, you’ll encounter one last safe to open. The solution is written on a box at the end of the tunnel, it’s just behind a stack of bottles.