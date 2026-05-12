Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All disguise locations

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available on all modern platforms, including PC, Xbox Series consoles, PS5, and finally Nintendo Switch 2.

If you’re a brand-new player to the game, then you should know about how important disguises are to Indy’s gameplay.

The various outfits, disguises, and costumes Indy can equip allow him to avoid detection in hostile areas and explore new places without hassle. Some costumes are entirely optional, but will make the main story much easier, and will be required for each area’s boxing challenge.

For everything you need to find all of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s disguises, just read through our guide below.

All Vatican disguises – Indy: The Great Circle

The Vatican is the first of the game’s three large areas for Indy to explore, and here you’ll get the Clerical Suit and Blackshirt Uniform.

Clerical Suit location

The Clerical Suit is the first disguise you’ll acquire, and it’s given to you by Father Antonio early on in the main story. This disguise can’t be missed.

Blackshirt Uniform location

In order to get the Blackshirt Uniform, you’ll need to access the Apostolic Palace side of the Excavation Site; from the Excavation Site, find a door.

From the room between the Apostolic Palace and the Excavation Site, find a long staircase and head directly up it. You’ll find a door that can be unlocked from one side.

Continue up the stairs, and you’ll find a small chapel through a door on the right. Go through the chapel to the balcony, and use the rope to slide down to a new area.

In this new area, crouch through the small gap in the fence and beat up the three fascists below. You’ll find the Blackshirt Uniform on a chair here, along with the Blackshirt Key.

All Gizeh disguises – Indy: The Great Circle

Gizeh is the second large area you can explore, and it features the majesty of the mighty pyramids. Here you’ll find the Digsite Outfit and the Wehrmacht Uniform.

Digsite Outfit location

The Digsite Outfit is a necessary part of the Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork quest you undertake with Gina.

Wehrmacht Uniform location

The Wehrmacht Uniform is in the North army camp, the one behind the train tracks.

You can easily get here from Gizeh Village to the Northeast. Just check for a gap under the train tracks closest to the village, and you’ll see a watchtower immediately to your right.

Go around the back of the tower to find a place to whip your way up, then move around to the other side of the tower to climb in a window. Take out the guard and grab the uniform. You can also permanently unlock the door downstairs.

All Sukhothai disguises – Indy: The Great Circle

Finally, Sukhothai only has one disguise for you to find, so be sure to find the Royal Army Uniform.

Royal Army Uniform location

When you don’t have enough money to buy the Breathing Device early on in Sukhothai, you’ll be directed to Voss’ encampment to the North, where gold is being held in a safe. This is great, but there’s also a Royal Army Uniform you can pick up while you’re here, which will make exploring this area and several others much easier.

It’s easiest to reach if you stick to the right when approaching from the South, and when you come across a metal platform blocking the river, jump off the boat and start swimming.

Swim all the way around to the rear of the encampment, ensuring to steer clear of watching guards.

You’ll find a location to climb up with your whip. Go around the right side of the large building here, and below you’ll be able to see guards changing, and a spare uniform will be on the table next to the stairs leading up to the trucks.

The best way to do this is to wait until the patrolling captain leaves, move all the way down while hugging the left wall, climb up and immediately hide behind the parked truck, and then slide down the stairs and behind the table on the left, which has the uniform on. You can immediately change into the uniform after picking it up, allowing you to explore the area freely — as long as you avoid those captains.