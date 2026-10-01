How to unlock Jin Sakai in Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted

Are you trying to unlock Jin Sakai in Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted?

Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted is the brand-new roguelike mode that has been added to the game as part of Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition. The mode sees players take on waves of enemies before a rematch against one of the Yotei Six from the main game. While players start this mode as Atsu, they can also unlock other playable characters.

Most noteably, Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima returns as one of the unlockable characters, and in this guide, we’ve explained how to do it as possible.

So read on to find out how to unlock Jin Sakai as a playable character in Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted.

How to unlock Jin Sakai

Jin Sakai is one of four playable hunters in Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted. You’ll play as Atsu at the beginning of the mode, but you’ll have to play a lot of Most Wanted if you want to unlock Jin. Each hunter in Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted is unlocked via spending currency, but not on the characters themselves.

Instead, to unlock Jin Sakai in Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted, you have to spend 30,000 currency on techniques, weapons or shop items in order to unlock him. You earn currency by completing runs of Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted, with higher level hunts providing more currency.

It’s worth keeping an eye out between rounds of Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted for chests that will reward you with more of the game’s currency that a traditional run, making the grind to unlock Jin Sakai slightly easier. When you have Jin, you can then select him from the Hunter menu, and play through any of the Most Wanted bounties you have unlocked.

Jin retains all four stances from Ghost of Tsushima, and can perform the Dance of Wrath as his ultimate ability. He also has a Sticky Bomb and the Hankyu as a ranged weapon.