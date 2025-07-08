Bam Margera makes his long-awaited return to skateboarding games in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Here’s how to unlock him.

Bam is one of multiple secret skaters in the game, all of which are unlocked in different ways. Thankfully, Bam can be unlocked from early in the game.

Featuring his signature Heartagram necklace and purple skateboard, Bam last appeared in a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game 19 years ago, as part of Tony Hawk’s Project 8.

How to unlock Bam Margera in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

To unlock Bam Margera, you first need to collect $5000 in-game dollars. These can be found as collectibles on each level, in chunks of $1000, or as rewards for completing goals, and landing tricks. You should be able to acquire enough money to unlock Bam within the first few levels, especially if you focus on picking up cash.

After this, quit the level, and head to the shop tab, which can be accessed from the main menu. From here, you can purchase Bam, Andy Anderson, or Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

That’s how you unlock Bam Margera in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Earlier this year, VGC reported that Bam Margera would be missing from the cast of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. As the only original skater from the THPS 3 cast missing from the remake, this caused disappointment from fans, who rallied Activision and Hawk, to include the skater.

It was later claimed that Margera would be added to the remake, after Tony Hawk himself allegedly demanded his inclusion.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, which is now underway.

Featuring cross-platform online multiplayer, the game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Battle.net, Windows and Steam. It’ll also launch on day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.