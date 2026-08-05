Wondering how to start the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC?

The new expansion is out now, bringing with it new Pokémon, a new town, and a new diving mechanic. This is the first expansion for the game, so some players may be wondering how to start the DLC, and what things they’ll have to have completed in the main game first before reaching the new area.

In this guide, I’ll explain how to start the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC, and what Pokémon you’ll need to meet to do so.

How to start the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC

To start the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC, you first must have access to Bleak Beach in the base game, which means having completed the first zone in Pokémon Pokopia. You also need to know the move Surf, which is unlocked by befriending Lapras in Bleak Beach.

Once you have this and you’ve installed the DLC, you’ll get an update saying that Professor Tangrowth wants to speak to you in Bleak Beach.

Head here and speak to the Pokémon. Professor Tangrowth will point out a new island that hasn’t always been there. Fly or surf over to the island and speak to Manaphy.

Manaphy will appear dazed and ask that you bring it 5 bunches of Seaweed. Thankfully, you can find this Seaweed scattered around the island you are on, so simply collect 5 bunches and bring them to the Pokémon. Manaphy will comment that it’s amazing you managed to get the Seaweed without the ability to Dive. Manaphy will then teach Ditto this new move, and task it with collecting an item in a small cave.

Once you’ve done that, and spoken to Manaphy again, head back to Bleak Beach. Next to Professor Tangrowth, you’ll find Popplio. Popplio will talk to you about its town, and how it wants to bring you there. It will then point out a new gate in the area which leads to the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC.

That’s how you start the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC in Pokémon Pokopia. Check back regularly as we play through the DLC for every new Pokémon in the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC and more.