Here’s how to start Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension is out now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The DLC for Pokémon Legends Z-A sees the player take on a new adventure surrounding mysterious portals that have appeared around Lumiose City.

But some players may be wondering how to start Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, even if they’ve already purchased the expansion. In this guide we’ll explain how to start Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, and what you’ll need to do in the main game before beginning your DLC journey.

How to start Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension

To start Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, you’ll first have to complete the main game of Pokémon Legends Z-A. This means hitting the credits after the game’s final battle, rather than completing every single main quest in the game.

Once you’ve done this, you must make sure that your game is updated to the latest version of the Pokémon Legends Z-A software.

Once you’ve updated your game, open it and you’ll receive a call on your Rotom phone.

The call will tell you to head to Hotel Z, where a new mission is waiting for you. Head to the hotel, and you’ll see that there is now a quest marker on the roof.

In order to reach the roof, you have to enter the hotel, and use the elevator.

This will lead you to Ansha, and begin Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.