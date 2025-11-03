How to Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon at once in Pokémon Legends Z-A

A new method has been found to Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon at once.

TimoVM first discovered this method for Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon on Reddit and allows for one of the easiest Shiny Hunts in the entire game; however, setting it up requires a lot of explanation.

In this guide, we’ll show you, step by step, exactly how to set up the hunt, and give you a list of the Pokémon you can find using this Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon method.

Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon: Setting up the method

To Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon, you are essentially forcing the game to spawn 6 Alpha Pokemon under the tower.

By default, the game spawns two of these Pokémon, which can be any two from a large spawn pool. This method makes the game believe that those two Pokémon have gone, and thus spawns the next two in the queue. However, by following this method, you can keep up to 6 Pokémon spawn at once, making it very easy to Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon.

To start this, head to the Pokémon Center on the north side of Wild Zone 20, this is going to be the base for this method.

The first thing you need to do is aggro the first two Alpha Pokémon so that they follow you. You want them to run towards you until you reach the stream that you can see in the image below. This stream is as far as the Pokémon will follow you before they de-aggro and sprint back to their spawn point.

The first step is to get them to the stream, and then QUICKLY sprint back out of the Wild Zone. Once you’re out of the Wild Zone, open your menu instantly, save, and then restart the game.

When you open the game again, you should be standing at the Wild Zone 20 gate.

If you’ve done this correctly so far, you’ll see the two Pokémon are now standing idle by the stream.

The next step is to once again enter the Wild Zone, and draw aggro. This time, you’re leading them up to the gate of Wild Zone 20, making sure they don’t lose focus and return to the stream spawn point.

Once you’ve got them against the gate, leave the zone, save, and restart the game. This is the end of phase 1 of the Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon method.

Once you open the game, head down the street opposite the wild zone, towards Wild Zone 3. Stop when you see a Roserade during the day, or at night, when you reach the planter that’s shown in the image below.

Save, restart, and then head back to Wild Zone 20. You will now see the Pokémon you have at the gate, and a new pair of Alpha Pokémon under the tower.

From here, the process is largely the same. You are baiting the new Alpha Pokémon back towards the gate, first to the stream and then all the way to the edge of the Wild Zone. The key is to not get too far away from your first set of Alphas, so that they don’t respawn.

PSA: If you die at any point during this process, close your game, and resume the method from your latest save; this won’t break your progress.

Once you’ve dragged all four Pokemon to the edge of the Wild Zone, repeat the step of running down the street, saving and resetting, and the final pair of Alphas will show up. Drag them to the gate using the same method. You have almost completed the Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon method.

Once all 6 are at the gate, simply let them kill you, and then respawn. You will now see that all 6 spawns are active under the tower.

You can now Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon at once, via either the bench method or setting a macro to run back and forth around the Wild Zone.

Some things worth keeping in mind:

The day-night cycle will break this method, so make sure you complete all the steps either during the day OR at night. Once you’ve finished the method, the day/night won’t break your spawns.

The spawns will remain where they are until they are battled/caught.

The specific Pokémon under the tower will change UNTIL IT IS SHINY. Because of the way Shiny Pokémon work in this game, once a slot is designated as being Shiny, it won’t despawn or re-roll. This means if you set up this method and walk away, you don’t have to worry about your Shinys disappearing.

This method IS affected by the Shiny Charm.

Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon: All available Pokémon

There are 67 different Alpha Pokémon that can spawn under the tower. All of these Pokémon can appear using the Shiny Hunt 6 Alpha Pokémon.

Raichu

Clefable

Alakazam

Machamp

Victreebel

Gengar

Kangaskhan

Starmie

Pinsir

Gyarados

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Dragonite

Ariados

Heracross

Delibird

Skarmory

Tyranitar

Gardevoir

Sableye

Aggron

Medicham

Altaria

Absol

Metagross

Roserade

Garchomp

Lucario

Hippowdon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gallade

Frosslass

Simisage

Simisear

Simipour

Scolipede

Krookodile

Scrafty

Garbodor

Vanilluxe

Eelektross

Chandelure

Stunfisk

Diggersby

Talonflame

Vivillon

Florges

Gogoat

Pangoro

Furfrou

Aegislash

Malamar

Barbaracle

Dragalge

Heliolisk

Sylveon

Hawlucha

Dedene

Carbink

Goodra

Klefki

Gourgeist

Moivern

Drampa

Falinks

Spawn list via Serebii.