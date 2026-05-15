How to recharge gadgets in Subnautica 2

Most gadgets you carry — from your scanner to your wakemaker and sonic resonator — need recharging in Subnautica 2. Here’s how to do it.

First off, you’ll want to create a base and power it up — check our Subnautica 2 power management guide for some tips.

Once you’ve done that, you can create a battery terminal and wall mount it somewhere inside. The battery terminal requires the following:

Two titanium (found everywhere on the ocean floor).

Two quartz (found inside round coral structures).

One copper wire (printed resource made from copper, found in caves).

Every gadget you print comes loaded with a charged battery as standard, but it won’t last forever.

With the gadget on your hotbar, you need to eject the battery by pressing up on the D-pad, followed by the X button to unload the battery. It’ll go straight into your inventory.

From there, click on the battery charger to open its inventory and you can place the battery inside, where it’ll charge up.

The best way to handle this is to create six spare batteries and keep them housed in the charging station at all times. That way, you can swap dead batteries out with fresh ones without waiting around — just like with your Xbox controller.

It’s worth noting that there’s a round button at the top of the battery storage to turn the machine on and off — it’s quite easy to accidentally tap this when interacting with it, so if your batteries aren’t charging in Subnautica 2, that’s probably why. Or your power isn’t sufficient.

To load the charged battery back into your device, follow the steps you took to unload it but press A instead of X.