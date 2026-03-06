Are you wondering how to raise the mood in Pokémon Pokopia? This guide explains everything you need to know to raise the mood during one of Pokémon Pokopia’s Important Requests.

You’re likely here because you’ve hit a roadblock in Pokémon Pokopia‘s Important Request, Time To Party. During that quest, you’re going to face an issue where DJ Rotom asks you to Raise The Mood, however, the game isn’t massively clear about how to do that.

In this guide, we’ve explained what items you’ll need to raise the mood, and the quickest way to do it. So read on, and when you’re done, you can return to our Time To Party guide to finish off the main quests of Rocky Ridges.

How to raise the mood in Pokémon Pokopia

If you’re wondering what the key is to raising the mood in Pokémon Pokopia, then the answer is: decoration.

Pokémon Pokopia wants you to place as much decoration as possible in the area next to Chef Dente’s large cooking pot. This is the key to raising the mood. You can get as extravagant as you want with this, or if you can be as messy as you want. Pokémon Pokopia doesn’t grade you based on your interior decorating skills, instead, it just wants as many mood-boosting items in the small space as possible.

During our playthrough, we placed a couple of Magby statues, and lots of bunting around the area, and we quickly raised the mood level to 100 without much problem. By this point in the game you’ll have many things available to you that will work for raising the mood, whether that be via the PC, or things you can craft.

Remember, once you’ve finished the quest, you can remove all of this stuff, so don’t worry about being messy, just get it done. If you’re curious how much more you need to place down to raise the mood, speak to DJ Rotom and he will access what level the mood is. The goal is 100.