Wondering how to open the Kingpin Bowling Alley safe in GTA 6? There are two methods to open it that I’ve explained in this guide. You can either find the code for the safe, or blow it up.

While you can do one of these methods in Chapter 2 when you’re likely to encounter the bowling alley safe, the other way will require an item that is more rare. Below, I’ve explained where the bowling alley safe is, where the bowling alley safe code is, and much more.

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GTA 6 Kingpin Bowling Alley safe code

The GTA 6 Bowling Alley Safe Code is 0300. You don’t have to find the code in the world before you’re able to enter it, so if you just want to enter it without finding it, it’s 0300.

If you want to find the code in the wild, you can do so at Brooks Boatworks. You may remember this place from the Slam Dunk mission. It’s the large compound in Port Gellhorn on the north of the town. The code is in a building to the right of the main compound. There’s a ship with a cover over the top of it, and it’s next to the fence on the right of the area.

Head up the stairs on the outside of the building, and blast the Kolts you find in there, the code is on wall in an office. But if you’re reading this guide, you already know the code at this point, so going back for it originally is just salt in the wound.

GTA 6 Kingpin Bowling Alley safe plant explosive

To Plant Explosive on the Kingpin Bowling Alley safe, you’re going to need sticky bombs. I first found them on a table in the bowling alley, behind where the pins are dispensed at the bottom of the lanes. I’m unclear if they always spawn here, but in GTA 6, it’s typical that the game will leave some sticky bombs near a safe.

You can later buy sticky bombs from Ammunation once you reach chapter 3.

That’s everything you need to know about opening the Kingpin Bowling Alley safe. Happy hunting!